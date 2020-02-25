titans-gm,-coach-converse-derrick-henry,-ryan-tannehill-and,-of-training-course,-brady-at-nfl-combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Titans nonetheless have 20 pending cost-free brokers, including a few of remarkably coveted players. They have major demands to tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft, like edge rusher and backup quarterback and possible backup running back.

It’s likely to be a fast paced and considerable offseason for Titans brass.

Typical supervisor Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel took the podium on Tuesday at the NFL Mix, their initially time addressing the media this offseason.

Listed here are five takeaways:

Jon Robinson on Derrick Henry

The 2019 dashing champ is set to hit the open up current market as a totally free agent in March.

But Robinson is hopeful that Derrick Henry will be back with the workforce that drafted him in the 2nd spherical of the 2016 draft.

“Derrick had a terrific yr for us,” Robinson mentioned. “He led the league in rushing. He created off the next half of the 2018 period that he had. He cares about his teammates, he will work hard, he is excellent in the group. So we are going to perform as a result of that one particular and do every little thing we can to attempt to keep him about.”

Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill

Robinson experienced only good matters to say about Ryan Tannehill, who earned his initially Professional Bowl nod in 2019 and led the league in passer rating and yards per move endeavor just after the Titans traded for him last offseason.

But he wasn’t as emphatic about spelling out the require to keep the quarterback as he was about Henry.

“We will see how that goes,” Robinson reported. “He is less than agreement right here for the upcoming number of weeks and he did a good position for us. We will start those people talks and see in which these go, just like all the other players.”

Tom Brady-to-Tennessee rumors

Vrabel reported he was mindful of the considering that-debunked rumors about Tom Brady viewing Nashville a number of weeks ago ahead of including, “I never definitely comply with a lot of that on social media.”

Other than that, there was tiny budging on the probable of the Titans heading immediately after Brady in cost-free agency, a suggestion that has acquired traction since ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided this nugget whilst appearing on The Loaded Eisen Display: “We require to pay out a lot more interest to Tennessee than we thought,” Schefter reported. “Tennessee is more practical as a possible Tom Brady spot than we imagined.”

“Players that are beneath agreement that usually are not on our group, I can’t comment on people men, and I will not likely remark on those fellas,” Robinson stated. “We are working through the process below at the merge and anytime that time opens up the place we can negotiate with other players irrespective of what position they are, each time that window opens up, we are going to assault that just like 31 other groups assault it.”

Mike Vrabel on defensive coordinator

Dean Pees retired as Titans defensive coordinator in January. The Titans finalized their 2020 coaching workers earlier this thirty day period.

But there’s continue to no defensive coordinator on employees — by title, at the very least.

Vrabel resolved that concept for the initially time publicly Tuesday.

“Proper now we are doing the job by means of the process of who is likely to be working the defensive side of us,” Vrabel explained. “I’m truly excited about the team, but I am functioning as a result of the method of executing what is most effective for the gamers and the Titans. But I am enthusiastic about the team of guys we have and about how we assume to perform defense for the Titans.”

Could lately hired inside of linebackers mentor Jim Haslett, who has knowledge as a head mentor and defensive coordinator in the NFL, be handed the reins of the protection at some place?

“Suitable now I am even now doing the job by way of that course of action,” Vrabel explained. “There’s a good deal of likelihood, but suitable now Jim is just targeted on coaching the inside of linebackers and finding out that placement and finding to know people players.”

Will Robinson set something on hold even though ready on CBA?

Robinson would not say. The proposed collective bargaining agreement hit a snag past week when the NFL Players’ Association executive committee voted against recommending it. In accordance to ESPN, the gamers are established to meet with NFL officials this 7 days in Indianapolis, the place they will vote on the proposed CBA.

If the CBA is not authorized, teams will be allowed to use both equally the franchise and transition tag this year (which formally commences with the first working day of the new league yr on March 18) as aspect of the remaining year of the old CBA. If it is permitted, the tag process will revert to regular and teams can use only or tag or the other.

The Titans could aim to utilize a tag to Tannehill or Henry if they want to keep them but can’t reach a agreement extension.

Robinson has never used a tag on a participant due to the fact having more than as Titans GM in 2016. He was questioned about the implications of applying 1 to a participant.

“That’s a useful resource that each individual group is permitted, is these tags,” he explained. “If you simply cannot operate something out, I will not say it’s a poor point, I really don’t know if it is a good matter. It’s just a resource that we have to use.”

Are tags some thing that he would like to stay clear of simply because of what it implies for the very long-phrase partnership involving player and workforce?

“I believe each individual state of affairs is various,” Robinson explained. “You have to tackle it situation by scenario. I feel as a staff-builder, you want to consider to hold as a lot of superior players on your workforce for a extensive time period of time, as extensive as they are still accomplishing and serving to the crew and shopping for into what is likely on. So I consider it is a situation-by-situation basis and we’ll just sort of see if anybody falls.”

