Titans’ GM Jon Robinson absolutely sure was lukewarm on Ryan Tannehill’s pending return | Estes

Early in Tuesday’s session with reporters at the NFL Mix, Titans standard supervisor Jon Robinson claimed he wasn’t likely to examine contract negotiations.

And then he did — nicely, type of — for a single participant.

“We’re likely to operate by way of that one and do everything we can to attempt to preserve him close to,” claimed Robinson about operating back Derrick Henry, whose agreement is expiring.

Gotcha. No assure, but Henry has explained he wishes to keep, and the Titans are indicating they want him to keep. You have to feel it’ll operate out inevitably.

Alright, now how about quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose contract is also expiring?

“We’ll see how it goes,” Robinson claimed.

Huh?

“He’s under deal in this article for the next couple weeks,” Robinson ongoing. “He did a fantastic task for us. We’ll commence all those talks and see type of wherever individuals go, just like all the other gamers.”

Increasing eyebrows a minimal far more.

Just like all the other players? Start off those people talks? As in, we have not started them still (which, if genuine, would go against factors that have been famous for awhile by national media sorts, dating back to ahead of the conclude of last season)?

“I want to consider to preserve as many of individuals men on the crew as achievable,” Robinson said when requested all over again if he wished Tannehill again, “but the 2020 Titans, they’re likely to glimpse unique than the 2019 Titans. That’s the way it is.”

Boosting eyebrows a good deal.

It is admittedly simple to examine also a great deal into opinions like these. When a normal supervisor meets so seldom with the media — Robinson’s press convention Tuesday was his very first considering that I took this career just about 6 months in the past — and then does so at a time where so very little is settled roster-clever and even less is being shared publicly, conjecture is an unavoidable reaction.

Statements will be parsed. Tea leaves will be researched. In particular now. Particularly with the Titans. Specially when one of the best quarterbacks in NFL background retains continually currently being connected with the group.

Robinson’s tepid consider on Tannehill — as opposed to a rather emphatic a person for Henry — could necessarily mean almost nothing. It could have just been posturing for leverage.

But it was obvious, so significantly that it will further fuel speculation about Tom Brady probably getting his abilities to Tennessee, which if it happened, clearly would imply Tannehill exits the business that he bailed out last time and approximately took to a Super Bowl.

Tannehill was so superior that it goes against reasonable anticipations to assume he wouldn’t return. What far more does the man have to do? His personal teammates ought to sense that way. As Henry himself expressed recently though appearing on Taylor Lewan’s podcast, “Why would we not want Ryan back?”

Correct?

And look, which is real even if you’re placing him up against Brady right now. At this stage in their occupations, a earlier-his-prime Brady in his early 40s surely wouldn’t be preferable to Tannehill in his early 30s.

Proper?

“Ryan did a large amount of excellent matters for us,” mentioned Titans mentor Mike Vrabel to the Tannehill query. “He arrived in in a tricky scenario, led our football team. All individuals gamers that have expiring contracts, that’s Jon’s occupation and my position to help put our football crew alongside one another. We keep on to have all those discussions.

“I want our actually good players all to arrive back again. That is how that goes.”

Vrabel was questioned about Brady on Tuesday, far too. The mentor experienced to understand why that occurred. He answered it, however. He named Brady “a good friend,” claimed he did not know where he’d be participating in up coming season.

This just feels odd. Like when Tannehill just lately switched agents and employed CAA and Brian Ayrault, who counted Robinson as a consumer. Though this appeared on the area to be conflicting pursuits, it also appeared to make it far more likely that Tannehill stays in Tennessee.

“Same as it is with any other contract discussion,” Robinson stated Tuesday when questioned about how that may well get the job done in Tannehill’s circumstance.

Can you genuinely imagine — supplied those people ties — that negotiations haven’t started yet? That Robinson has not but been in a position to “see in which all those go,” even a small?

You also can’t say Tannehill’s negotiation is the same as other players. It is not.

He’s the Titans’ quarterback. At least, he was throughout the team’s initially AFC Championship recreation in almost two decades.

That has to however signify a thing.

Correct?

