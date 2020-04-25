NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have drafted Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans in the third round as a again for the NFL’s speeding leader Derrick Henry.

The Titans now have utilized two of their to start with three draft alternatives on offense, introducing Evans with the No. 93 total pick soon after getting offensive deal with Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 in the 1st spherical and cornerback Kristian Fulton of LSU at No. 61 total in the 2nd.

















































Fulton sat out the 2017 time and served about 18 months of an NCAA suspension for tampering with a drug-take a look at by allegedly substituting somebody else’s urine sample for his own. He returned for the 2018 season, and the 6-foot cornerback started off all 15 video games and broke up a group-significant 14 passes as LSU won the countrywide championship this year.

Evans was the Sun Belt Conference’s offensive player of the calendar year for 2019 averaging 5.8 yards per carry immediately after rushing for 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns. Evans also is a kick returner, owning averaged 25.7 yards per return in 3 seasons scoring a touchdown in each individual period.

The Titans already drafted Wilson at No. 29 all round Thursday evening to be their new correct deal with. They also have the No. 93 range in the 3rd round and four a lot more picks on Saturday, however none in the fourth or sixth rounds. They nevertheless need to have much more depth at cornerback along with broad receiver, quarterback and kicker.

Tennessee has defensive deal with Jeffery Simmons, the No. 19 choose over-all a yr back, completely ready to swap five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey who was traded to Denver previous month for a seventh-round pick.

















































Fulton will have a probability to swap cornerback Logan Ryan, who begun every match he performed the previous 3 seasons and led the NFL in tackles this postseason. He grew to become a free agent in March and has but to indicator with any individual.

‘Let’s Geaux!!! Psyched to be a part of the Squad @Titans ! Much more motivated than ever and ready to work!’ Fulton wrote on social media.

Fulton was timed at 4.46 seconds in the 40-lawn dash, and he also experienced a single interception for the countrywide champs as a senior. He has authorized quarterbacks to complete about 40% of passes towards him considering that 2018.

The Titans went 9-7 for a fourth straight period on their way to the AFC championship activity in Kansas Town. But they have home for improvement on a protection that concluded 21st providing up 359.5 yards for each match and 24th from the pass (255 yards per game). Tennessee ranked 12th enabling 20.7 factors a game but was future to final allowing for touchdowns inside the 20.

Tennessee signed outdoors linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. to a 1-yr deal in March, hoping mentor Mike Vrabel and linebackers coach Shane Bowen can help him return to the All-Pro variety he showed in 2016 leading the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks. The Titans also brought back again linebacker Kamalei Correa and signed defensive lineman Jack Crawford on 1-yr discounts.

















































Coming off the 35-24 decline in the AFC championship recreation, Robinson presently created confident to keep the main of the offense collectively of a team that produced a postseason run on the road as a result of New England and Baltimore to Kansas Town.

He signed Tannehill, the AP NFL comeback participant of the yr and previous season’s passer ranking chief, to a 4-yr deal ahead of no cost agency started. Robinson also tagged Henry as the Titans’ franchise participant coming off his history-generating operate as the to start with running back again to run for at least 180 yards in three straight games in that postseason run.

