Tiwai can stay open, Barnes de Contact, optimistic

Contact’s CEO Dennis Barnes is optimistic, Rio Tinto will keep its majority-owned Tiwai Point aluminum smelter open, but said that an upgrade to the power grid – when the facility closes eventually produce – will happen sooner rather than later.

Rio Tinto’s review of the aging smelter – which uses about 13% of New Zealand’s electricity production – is due to be presented in late March.

Contact, which has large hydropower capacity in the south of the South Island, said the Tiwai Rio Tinto review remained “firmly on the radar”.

READ MORE:

• Tiwai speculation prompts Transpower to relaunch network upgrades

• Premium – Tiwai Point smelter says it needs “tens of millions” of annual reductions in electricity and transportation costs

• Premium – Brian Fallow: don’t write off Tiwai Point

• Premium – Overvoltage: what happens if Rio Tinto disconnects the outlet from Tiwai Point?

“A disorderly exit from the smelter would be a bad result for New Zealand and we are actively engaged in negotiations for revised conditions for the supply of electricity to Tiwai,” he said.

Contract negotiations are between Meridian and the foundry. Contact Energy provides contractual assistance to Meridian.

The Herald asked Barnes after the publication of Contact’s first half result if he was convinced the foundry would stay.

“Logic tells you the answer is” yes “to that,” said Barnes.

“The foundry is an asset in a massive multinational, so we are in the lap of the gods in terms of decision-making and their long-term ambitions.

“But given its low-carbon nature, the foundry’s cross-ownership with Sumitomo Chemical (which owns 20%) and the type of technology they use, it is well-designed for the future of high purity production, “said Barnes.

National grid operator Transpower said in December that work would begin on a network upgrade that would help mitigate the risk of Tiwai shutting down by sending more electricity north.

Transpower had entered into separate agreements with Contact and Meridian to begin additional work on the Clutha Upper Waitaki Lines project, which will involve Contact and Meridian each investing $ 5 million.

“We have to be ready to run the smelter someday, so why not prepare for it,” said Barnes.

“In fact, this upgrade will happen faster than everyone thinks, and if we were to see the smelter shut down, that power would move north.”

Contact Energy said first-half operating profit fell 21% due to limited gas supplies and reduced sales volumes to the company’s commercial and industrial customers.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and changes in financial instruments fell to $ 221 million in the six months ended December 31, compared to $ 278 million a year earlier on a continuous operating basis, as the Low lake levels have reduced hydroelectric production and gas shortages have increased fuel costs.

Barnes said the first half was due to the availability, reliability and price of gas.

“Now that we have purchased gas, we have more confidence in the supply.

“Re-entering the market to sell to larger customers is taking some time, so it will not be an immediate recovery.”

Barnes announced his decision to resign last year. His replacement, former Refining NZ CEO Mike Fuge, will debut on February 24.

Grant Swanepoel, head of institutional research at Craig’s Investment Partners, said the result was up from expectations.

“They got gas – which was a major obstacle to their first half earnings,” he said.

“They are well on their way to normal operations so that they can begin to secure the commercial and industrial burden – which has come at a much higher price, historically.”

Contact shares closed at $ 7.22, down one cent from Friday’s close level.

.