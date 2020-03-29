Tiz the Law wins very rare Florida derby in Gulfstream

MIAMI — If Kentucky Derby is taking place this year, Tizzallow will aim for it.

Also, running like a Florida Derby makes it very easy to become a candidate.

Tiz the Law is owned by Sackatoga Stable

Horse covered 9 halongs at 1:50 flat

80-1 long shot Shiveri is second

Tiz the Row rushed out on Saturday to win the Florida Derby, rank in the Kentucky Derby Field, and earn points based on the ranking of points used to determine who can compete in the Run For Roses. Won. Tiz the Law’s victory at Gulfstream Park is worth 100 points, far more than needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby turns off as scheduled in early September It exceeds.

It’s a good story for sports that need one. Tiz the Row is owned by Sakka Toga Stable, a group in northern New York that swept the sport when Funny Side won the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness victory.

“Man, I hope they are really happy.” Jockey Manny Franco, the winner, is a Sackatoga group led by Jack Knowlton watching a race at a condominium in Hallandale Beach, Florida, about a mile from the track. I talked about. “They did a great job.”

Franco said he was instructed by phone from trainer Berkeley Tag, who won the race before the race, but said he didn’t need to do much after the gate opened.

“I give the horse all the credit,” Franco said.

The 80-1 long shot, Shivery, was second, scoring a spot in the field by scoring 50 points. Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien was third in the most unusual race at Gulfstream, where fans were not allowed and even the owner was told to leave the track due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law covered 9 Halongs in a 1:50 flat and returned $ 4.80, $ 3.60 and $ 2.80. Shivaree paid $ 42 and $ 13, and Ete Indien paid $ 3.40.

Tiz the Law is usually set to run five weeks from now, so Kentucky Derby is targeted immediately. But the pandemic has changed everything, and it’s now unclear which of Derby’s top contenders, when, where, and now their most important Tiz Row will be re-executed.

Until May 2nd, when the Arkansas Derby takes place, another major preparation for the Kentucky Derby is not planned. All other major preparations, such as Santa Anita Derby, Wood Memorial and Bluegrass, are all pending.

“Maybe you could have a Travers-Derby double,” Knowlton said. “It’s a blank slate right now. Nobody knows what’s going on in that country, when and where it’s going to happen … what we know is very special to us It’s just that there is a great horse.

Many tracks are not currently running due to the pandemic. Santa Anita, California, closed indefinitely on Friday, and one of the three tracks of the New York Racing Association, Aqueduct, canceled the rest of Saturday’s winter and spring meetings. State officials have announced that the aqueduct will be a temporary hospital location to help some of the affected population in the New York City area.

“The Suidobashi Racecourse serves as a safe haven for those who have recovered from the virus,” said NYRA CEO and president Dave O’Rourke. “We recognize that we all have to work together as a community to address this challenge and make it more pronounced.”

The Suidobashi Winter Games ended on Sunday, and the Spring Games were held from April 2-19. The next NYRA meeting will begin on April 24, with a 51-day schedule at Belmont Park.

The Gulfstream Championships will end on Sunday. The Spring / Summer competition starts on Friday and will usually run four days a week until the end of September.

Florida topped the 4,000 case mark on Saturday. About half of them are from Miami Dade and Broward County. This means that Gulfstream Park is in the midst of a state pandemic hotspot. Gulfstream is located on Hallandale Beach in Broward County, across the border south of Miami Dade.

Gulfstream announced on March 12 that the live race will continue, but there will be no fans. Since then, we have enhanced the protocol at least twice. Initially, the on-site casino was closed on March 16 and a policy of “guests, no exceptions” was adopted on March 19, prohibiting media and even owners from going to the race.

Staying open has even caused the anger of local politicians who argued that running trucks in basically closed areas should not be allowed. But bettors have continued to fund through online and simulcast opportunities.

“I think it’s very important to the race economy if possible,” said trainer Todd Pletcher, adding that his stance is to ensure the safety of all involved.

The lack of on-track handles and casino revenue has forced Gulfstream to reduce Florida Derby handbags from $ 1 million to $ 750,000. Also on Saturday, some other stakes races also dropped the wallet a bit.

