[tj-doheny-seems-forward-to-march-6-return-on-rotunda-rumble-three-in-dubai]

RINGSIDE 28/02/2020

📷 TJ Doheny

TJ Doheny is keen to serve up a reminder of his environment champion credentials when he stars on a packed #RotundaRumble3 in Dubai on March six.

Portlaoise’s ‘Power’ (22-1, 16 KOs) bounced back from his agonising entire world title unification bout with Daniel Roman by blasting Jesus Martinez aside early past time out and now stars on a stacked card in the UAE – are living on ESPN+ in the US in association with Best Rank and on iFL Television globally.

As he prepares to get on the unsafe Ionut Baluta (12-two) on the party in association with D4G Promotions and Round 10 Boxing Club, Doheny is determined to place himself on the brink of yet another environment title shot with an emphatic victory.

Doheny stated: “I’ve been to Dubai numerous periods now and it is one of my favourite metropolitan areas to check out. I have fought in so many well-liked cities all in excess of the planet and I’m truly energized to be adding Dubai to my resumé.

“It fills me with pleasure to be symbolizing my home city on such a large international scale. I get a big quantity of guidance from back again there which implies a good deal to me. After all, Portlaoise Boxing Club is where I have honed the abilities that allowed me to travel the earth and have this kind of a amazing profession.

“I experienced a good acquire previous time out and we were largely focusing on getting again to winning strategies right before we commence our press for yet another environment title. Baluta is definitely a much better opponent than my very last a single. He’s quite tall and has some excellent boxing capabilities so he will provide a pretty excellent examination for me to figure out.

“I’ve performed my camp in Australia for this battle and everything’s long gone truly properly. I have no problems.”

Joining Doheny on a large bill is an intriguing clash concerning unbeaten Australian youngster Mateo Tapia and the resurgent Steve Collins Jr, with planet-ranked Lasisi Aliu Bamidele, Kazakh prospect Nurtas Azhbenov, Faizan Anwar and Sultan Al-Nuaimi in action.