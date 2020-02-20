[tm-expands-5g-network-at-its-menara-tm-hq]

The Telekom Malaysia symbol is found on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. TM is the 1st telco in the planet to deploy 700 MHz and C-Band (3.5 GHz) on a Standalone (SA) devoted 5G network simultaneously. — Image by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) proceeds to extend its 5G network, bringing the highly developed infrastructure to its headquarters, Menara TM in Kuala Lumpur.

In a assertion now, team chief govt officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin stated this follows TM’s effective deployment of its 5G use situations in Langkawi and Subang Jaya not long ago less than the 5G Demonstration Venture (5GDP) undertaken by the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Fee.

“This initiative is testomony to our determination to progressively deploy our converged 5G main community toward accelerating the shipping of 5G companies nationwide for the profit of the nation and all Malaysians.

“Our focus this calendar year is to turn out to be 5G-all set in adapting to the coinciding rise in cellular connectivity, Net of Factors, cloud products and services and smart products,” he mentioned.

Noor Kamarul said ahead of the spectrum gets to be accessible in the later on part of this calendar year, TM is at present getting ready as a result of full-fledged 5G are living trials by way of the 5GDP although constantly upgrading its main community.

“As the nationwide telecommunications infrastructure service provider of Malaysia’s Electronic Nation aspirations, we have founded the communications spine of Malaysia with the widest connectivity and convergence community.

“We will also proceed to lay the foundation for Industrial Revolution four. and rolling out 5G nationwide — serving a far more digital modern society and life style, digital organizations and sector verticals, as properly as digital Federal government, in direction of improving upon the quality of lives of the rakyat,” he added.

TM is the 1st telco in the world to deploy 700 MHz and C-Band (3.five GHz) on a Standalone (SA) dedicated 5G community concurrently and the 1st in the nation to build a 5G Command Centre in Langkawi.

The organization has also properly obtained one.5Gbps for 5G velocity checks conducted inside of its 5G use circumstances web sites. — Bernama