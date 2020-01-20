TNB is playing with VR this Chinese New Year to appeal to reluctant millennials

TNB, a Malaysian electricity company, has released its latest Chinese New Year (CNY) ad, which is about bringing families together even when they’re physically absent.

The film, titled “Reality Not Virtual”, directed by Reservoir World’s Quek Shio Chuan, shows Bryan, a millennial, who receives a care package from his mother because he’s not sure if to go home for CNY.

More and more millennials no longer want to go home for CNY, but this ad shows in a bizarre, humorous way how this could be possible, even if you can’t be there in person.

The ad begins with Bryan sitting at his desk and taking a call from his mother. You are not sure whether he can make it home during the holidays or not, she sent him a special package, a VR headset. He turns the technology upside down and is quickly hit by his Ma. Since he is so busy, she brought him home in the form of virtual reality.

Throughout all of the advertising, Bryan embarks on a journey home through an emotional VR simulation that is also humorous when navigating the real world. While virtually welcoming family members and picking up on traditions, he walks through his office, shakes hands with colleagues, talks to pug dogs, eats paper, and causes a stir throughout the office.

Finally Bryan sees that he misses his family and wants to come home for the celebrations with his loved ones. The motto of the advertisement “Celebrations are best experienced in real life” confirms the strong family values ​​that the season brings.

Kevin Le, Executive Creative Director at Reprise, said: “We would like to reiterate that although technology is becoming more common in our lives, it cannot replace tradition. Today’s youth do not like spending time with the family on festive occasions because they think it is boring or a tedious journey home.

“When we got the idea, we thought what if we could bring CNY to them? This is how the VR simulation came about. Through this medium we were able to bridge and collide these two worlds to accompany the viewer on a humorous journey. “

Sutapa Bhattacharya, General Manager – Corporate Strategic Communications at TNB, added: “TNB is a strong supporter of family values, and these festive occasions are an important part of maintaining family ties. This is our third CNY film with Reprise, and we’re constantly looking for ways to keep the brand in touch to keep up with the times. The team managed to get the right grades in both Bryan’s virtual and real world and effectively convey the positive essence of our brand. “

The advertisement is expected to be broadcast on TNB’s social media channels with content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and free-to-air television channels.

In addition, the integrated campaign offers a 360 video competition, in which users have to include their answers in the comment section, which ties in with the TNB’s energy efficiency initiative. Viewers will discover Bryan’s VR world and be asked what they can do to save energy in this CNY.

Check out the latest vacation ads here and keep an eye on the latest Chinese New Year coverage.