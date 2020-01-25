“To All the Boys” 2 Cast Surprises Fans at Movie Theater! | Anna Cathcart, Jenny Han, Lana Condor, Movies, Noah Centineo, to all the boys I loved before

The cast of the To all the boys I loved before after – To all the boys: P.S. I still love you – surprises some lucky fans in a movie theater!

Executive producer and writer of the novel Jenny Han was joined by stars Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart, and Lana Condor.

“Yup that pretty much sums up the night”, ” Anna Cathcart captioned Instagram selfie taken by Noah Centineo below. “AHH IT WAS CRAZY !!! Learning to surprise you and to see your reactions to our film was surreal! It comes so early guys so early … # toalltheboys2.”

“Tonight was just beyond,” Jenny added on his Instagram with the same photo. “Looking at #psistillloveyou with all of you is 1000 times sweeter. I only wish that everyone could have been there! 😭 To everyone who came and stood in line, we appreciate you and love you so much. ❤️ ”

Jenny Han also included a photo of the group watching from behind the theater.

Wow so many feelings … ” Lana Condor wrote in his Instagram stories. “I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for you guys. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your presence and your love. I love you.”

Find out all below, and don’t miss To All the Boys 2 when it was released on Netflix on February 12!

READ MORE: Ross Butler had to convince Netflix that he was in “To All The Boys” 2

