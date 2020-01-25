To attract more US tourists, Japan is promoting attractions at the New York Travel Show

NEW YORK – Japanese travel agencies and local governments met on Friday at the New York Times Travel Show to attract more American tourists to the country ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the rapid spread of a new corona virus, which is thought to originate from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, is a major concern, as some fear that the disease may deter travelers to Asia.

Kanagawa Prefecture and its prefecture capital Yokohama were the first exhibitors to take part in the annual exhibition.

The port city hopes to attract tourists before and during the Olympic Games as some sporting events like soccer and baseball will take place there.

“America is probably the next China, it’s a huge market for Japan,” said Toshikazu Yazawa, a representative of the city’s Japanese tourism organization.

Yokohama will provide two venues for non-ticket holders to watch the Olympic competitions live.

Nagano Prefecture was another exhibitor that made the region known to US tourists.

The prefecture, where the Olympic Winter Games were held in 1998, is known for its ski areas and macaques that bathe in their own thermal bath.

“We had 40,000 American tourists last year,” said Yu Yamagishi, JNTO director of Nagano Prefecture. “Most of them visited the snow monkeys and went skiing. We are promoting the winter season. “

Yamagishi said the prefecture hopes to attract 2 million foreign tourists this year. To achieve the goal, Nagano is shifting its focus away from Asian consumers and towards North American and European tourists.

At the travel show, Tobu Railway Co. emphasized the attraction of two major attractions – Nikko, known for its nature and a Shinto shrine, just two hours from central Tokyo and Tokyo Skytree, the tallest television tower in the world.

According to the JNTO, the Japanese government is taking measures against the spread of the corona virus, such as scanning the temperature of passengers at airports. Local governments and companies have so far not taken any concrete measures to ward off the virus.

According to the JNTO, the total number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2019 was around 31.88 million, a slight increase from 31.19 million in the previous year, while the number of US tourists rose by 13 percent to a record 1.72 million rose.

The three-day travel fair is one of the largest trade and consumer fairs in North America.

Last year, the number of participating companies and organizations reached a record 747 in 176 countries.