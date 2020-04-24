To be sent on May 14th

After becoming the victim of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus not once, but twice, the key address of NVIDIA’s GTC 2020 has finally been reprogrammed. The virtual keynote is now set to be streamed on YouTube on May 14th at 6:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm UTC).

One of the many technology fairs affected by the current global pandemic, NVIDIA has resorted to breaking its annual GPU technology conference into multiple parts. Several presentations and sessions originally scheduled for the show have been moved online as part of NVIDIA’s GTC 2020 digital conference. In the meantime, the programmatic speech that defined the show, as always given by CEO Jensen Huang, was previously reprogrammed as a digital event for March before being completely postponed.

And while NVIDIA isn’t saying much new about the contents of the keynote itself, it’s still expected to be one of the most important presentations of NVIDIA in recent years. In particular, this year’s keynote is expected to include the announcement of a next-generation GPU computing architecture.

NVIDIA’s current Volta architecture-based GV100 GPU is now a few years old and supercomputer planning announcements have hinted that NVIDIA will have a new Tesla accelerator ready later this year. The current generation of Tesla accelerators has been a great success story for NVIDIA, so there is a great interest in seeing how NVIDIA will maintain this momentum, especially in the face of strong competition from all directions, from FPGA suppliers to the Xe GPU of Intel family.