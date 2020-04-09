To block Indian Covid-19 initiatives, Pak tries to bring issues under SAARC secretariat – News from India

India’s co-operation with SAARC members on issues related to Covid-19 is a stand-alone event, while Pakistan sought to bring all topics to the SAARC secretariat in an effort to block Indian initiatives, people familiar with the developments said on Thursday.

Pakistan on Wednesday skipped a video conference of senior trade officials of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), saying it did not choose to participate since the SAARC secretariat did not participate in its organization.

The said people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said India’s decision to control the activities resulting from the SAARC video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15 helped New Delhi move much faster and without any obstacles on issues related to Covid-19.

“We have described these activities as standalone and outside the SAARC approved activity calendar,” said one of the people quoted above.

“We consider the current activities events under extraordinary Covid-19 circumstances focused only on jointly meeting the challenges in the SAARC region in a results-oriented manner, without being bound by any procedural formalities that may prove to be limitations,” the person added.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is trying to bring all Kovid-19 interactions under the formal umbrella of SAARC by including the SAARC secretariat, which is based in the Kathmandu capital of Nepal, people said.

This is an attempt to achieve narrow political goals at a time when residents of the region are facing a Covid-19 crisis, they said.

“By attempting to engage in Covid-19 interactions under the SAARC umbrella, they will be free to block all our initiatives and proposals using the provisions and rules of the SAARC Charter procedure, including the application of the consensus drafting agenda and outcome document, as well as for the consent of all Member States for every step of the way, ”said the man mentioned above.

According to the SAARC Charter, all issues must be decided by consensus. This has often been reflected in the work of the eight-member group created in December 1985. The Pakistan Opposition, largely because of differences with India, has launched numerous initiatives.

In recent weeks, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for all Covid-19-related initiatives to be lodged with the SAARC secretariat during telephone conversations with colleagues from other SAARC countries.

Wednesday’s virtual meeting of SAARC trade officials was a follow-up to a video conference by leaders of eight SAARC states on March 15th. At that time Pakistan was the only country that could not be represented by the head of government.

