To call into question the condition of “disgusting review” of Joe

Kate Bedingfield, communications director for Presidential candidate Joe Biden, spoke to Fox News’s Ed Henry over the election campaign of President Donald Trump, casting doubt on the condition of the former vice president.

Enric asked, “I want to ask you about the videos that are still coming out. Whether it was the weekend Joe Biden seemed to be struggling to talk about whether or not he should vote for him or the re-election of Donald Trump. Deep down, you know that the Trump campaign is pushing those videos out and asking a basic question. Is Joe Biden capable of being Commander-in-Chief? How does this respond? “

Bedingfield said, “I have to say, this is a disgusting tactic and this is exactly why people want Joe Biden to be president. That kind of false, misleading and basically conspiratorial, desperate theory.”

Henry interrupted, “I’ll let you talk in a Hang Hangout. How scary is it to ask a video where the Vice President, in his words, struggles to complete a sentence? How is this a waste of tactics?”

Bedingfield said, “Ed, respectfully, how many times have you struggled to complete an air sentence? This is ridiculous. Let’s roll the tape. This is ridiculous.”

Henry fired, “I’m not running for President, Kate”

Bedingfield said: “If I’m Donald Trump and I saw Joe Biden last night delivering the same address as Presidential Leader, a similar leader, if I’m looking for the turnout he’s generating across the country, I’m scared too and starting to throw this kind of nonsense against the wall. “

He added, “This is exactly the kind of thing that Americans are sick of. They want Joe Biden, somebody, with dignity and empathy in the White House, and why we see a huge amount of turnout we’re seeing. . “

