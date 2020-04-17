To defend the Jacob team, which makes Chris Evans look ordinary on TV

Apple TV +, James Jacob, Mark Bomback and Morten Tyldum have added a number of interesting mystery dramas as they adapt to William Landay’s crime novel of the same name. When first aired, the eight-part series, which premiered April 24 with three episodes, probably sparked more interest in voting options than the mixed crime novel, which served as the source material: Chris Evans co-produced with Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell . Jacob’s defense is the latest in a series of subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects for Evans. Just as Rian Johnson’s cunning in the Knives Out, Andy Barber’s assistant, the district attorney’s assistant, who finds himself on the other side of the courtroom, represents a journey like the benevolent Captain America in Evans’ time. But TV isn’t a new region for Evans – it was a regular series on the 2000 Fox drama Mixed Sex.

Bomback and Tyldum, who acted as author / writer and director, said Evans’ live theater roots helped create the stories of a family and city torn apart by violence. But defending Jacob is undoubtedly part of an ensemble, exploring the fears we pass on to our children as we face our past, providing a prominent place for each member of the barber family. While on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, A.V. The club’s reworked endings with Bomback and Tyldum spoke of what Henrik Ibsen called the “lie of life” and how the former captain helped turn America into a perverted father.

A.V. Club: With William Landay’s book, you’ve basically come up with a plan for the season, a group of characters, and even an end. How did you go about building or rebuilding?

Mark Bomback: I approached like a retreat. One question for me is, how do I explain this as kinematically as possible? I have a skeleton of a favorite story; So I wanted to shoot a limited series. Then I sat down to write. Sometimes I relied more on it, and sometimes I felt so unworthy, and I just had to remember what the emotional reaction was to that part of the story. How can I imitate this page now when I write this?

I don’t think there is much in the show that is so committed to what is happening in the book. Indeed, the spirit of the book is greater. Sometimes it fits well, but more so, I thought I’d present it in terms of a limited range. Not disrespectful to the book, the book is fantastic. It’s just that the book was not written for the movies. As I said on the [TCA] panel, the book is also written from the first person – it’s really just the story of Andy Barber, a character shot by Chris Evans at the expense of some peripheral characters. To me, it was an opportunity to make Andy’s wife, Laurie, a richer experience by spending time with her character, which was given a slightly shorter wrinkle in the book again, as there was no principal concern in this book [Andy’s]. story.

AVC: As director Morten, do you start with a blank slate more than a writer?

Morten Tyldum: I hadn’t read the book when Mark approached me. The first part had a draft, so I read it, and then I read the book. I’ve adapted the books before, obviously. I really liked the book, but at the same time I think that all you have to do as a director is of course the original reading, but more importantly, find a way for yourself. Now it’s a different story, because that’s what we’re telling. What Mark and I find interesting about the book are the different things we have to do with the original story.

I loved what Mark was doing with some of the plot points, he took things from the book and twisted them a bit. That’s why many people would say, “Wait a minute, it didn’t happen in the book.” Takes folds and turns. So, even for those who read it, “What’s going to happen here?” They will come to a point like. I think this is a series that people will continue to guess and talk about without knowing what is going on. People who read the book. As a director, when you adapt to something, movies or series are more of a spiritual twin of the book. This is us. We are not the same.

MB: Yes. I mean, novelists have different agendas, don’t they? Novelists really belong to the practice of reading it. That’s why I like to work on adaptation, because if it all comes out of me, I’ll sometimes guess because I’m neurotic: “Well, as good as I thought? Is it just my ego doing it? “Don’t react to something like an unwritten work of art in the environment I’m working in and say, ‘OK, there’s a story.’ Some thought a lot about what the best version of this story would be. Now take the wand and say it again in the language I answered, in the language in which the image moves. ‘That’s why I like adaptations. In this situation, I just want to note that the author Bill Landay could not cooperate more. He was excited about every change I made. Suddenly, he said, “Don’t talk to me. In fact, I want to be surprised while watching the show. ”

MT: Formerly a DA assistant, he was also a show consultant.

AVC: It’s not the only story you write here. Chris Evans has been around for decades, including in roles he acquired after joining MCU, but he is still best known for playing Captain America. How did you put him on this trip to someone who was playful, very moral, and whose actions became more questionable as the show went on?

MB: I really think that once you start watching the show, you start to forget that it’s Chris. I mean, sometimes I forget the Chris I watch. First of all, I think it helps that it was founded in Boston. This is his world. Theoretically, he could go to high school with the characters. In fact, it is rare when you work on something like the world you came from. It was only one side of thinking who didn’t see. If you’re a hardcore Avengers fan, there’s probably a distraction during the first five or 10 minutes of watching Chris in this role. Then I hope you just forget. I know a few people I’ve shown who all say the same thing who just can’t believe they’re the same actor who played Captain America. They are night and day.

MT: He turns. I think it takes a minute, then he is already the American captain. I think he has a 14-year-old son who has been in this relationship for 17 years and has a completely different life from everything he plays. I think he really welcomed it. That’s what Chris wanted to do, too. Chris is a heartfelt, theatrical actor. The captain performed in the theater before he became American. First, Captain America, and then something else. All rehearsals and acting skills come from complex characters.

AVC: Probably someone as big as Pablo Schreiber helped to be on the other side of the courtroom.

MB: I think it was useful for Pablo to have someone who was physically tall, to have them all in optics. I didn’t understand – I know Morten didn’t either. It becomes mass when we first meet Pablo. It’s something like 6’5 “.

MT: [Laughs.] And Halo was dumb because he did.

Photo: Apple TV +

MB: At first, we are like, “God, Pablo is a pretty big guy.” [Laughs.] But it was great. I think it really helps. Someone watched the show and asked, “Which of these people will play the superhero?” you would actually point to Pablo before Chris because he is so big. Pablo is just a phenomenal actor.

MT: We didn’t really let him be physically strong, but we wanted to make the two of them feel like a duel throughout the show. So we wanted someone who could make his presence feel like a problem for Chris. They are similar in terms of age, they look like a lot of things that a strong sparring partner can feel.

AVC: Another Apple TV + is being shown this month, Home before dark, it is not so adaptable, but also has source material. There is a common theme between the shows – there is a sense of fear that parents pass on to their children. It’s not just your genetics or temperament, it’s your injuries. Is this something you want to discover?

MB: Yes, definitely. This is the basis of the show.

MT: Yes, that’s the main theme of the show.

MB: Of course, from the point of view of what I want to write, it is the thing that I answer the most. I have four children and my main focus is “How much have I fixed them? How many small things have we added to it? “Again, genetics – I have a terrible attitude. One of my children is ill. I look like, “God, this is a poor kid.” And bigger things, when I just exploded when I was 11 years old. What’s scarier than that? Will he forget it, or will it be, and at the same time I remember that I am sure that my parents still forgot? The main focus of the show.

AVC: Of course, it corresponds to a concern about the world we are leaving or creating for future generations.

MT: Yes. There is always a part where you hope your kids will be the best version for you, and you always fear you will be the worst version. What can you do to change it or change its shape? But at the same time, you have to come to terms with the fact that they have become a person who will not really be like you. How well do you know your child, your child? Adopting your child – how accurate is that? These are the biggest questions the show asks, and it makes it difficult for these two parents to think.

AVC: Have you always planned to watch the flashback structure of the book?

MB: The book was an inspiration; we start in a similar way, but when writing flashes I just ask, “When’s the best time to re-check now?” I asked. The viewer asks, “Is it true that everything we hear in the present situation is in the past?” We wanted him to think. Again, inspired by the book, but the original story is all first person – Andy is just a flashing character. But there is a limit to what he knows. These flashbacks on the show aren’t just what Andy remembers; in fact, it’s a scene that isn’t even private, which allows us to divide more. Indeed, they act as a kind of skeleton for the story.

MT: It was a lot of fun for us, how to open things, to show who knows. When you see him throw a knife, you think it’s a big mystery, but then he speaks openly. Yes, “Yes, Mom, I know you know that.” Yes? We fix everything and then bend around. I think it’s a very smart device that we try to keep people on the edge of their seats for a while. Do you know what actually happens? As for the biggest mystery, we’re talking about a test, but what is a great jury? What is actually going on?

MB: It’s interesting, because it’s still not a court, it’s a great jury. There is a point where you say to yourself: “Will there be a court? Is this in the promised courtroom? “Or, ‘If there’s a trial, what has that got to do with the trial?’ Hopefully, the audience is forced to continue the story in advance, and they can’t achieve this by beating firewood.

AVC: As you read the book and thought about how you would approach the material, did you see Andy as an unreliable narrator?

MB: I think he is a potentially unreliable interpreter in the context of these magnificent jury scenes. But it is a good question, because there is no doubt in the book that there is an unreliable narrator. There’s something more objective in filming that you can’t let go of, really, it’s not a very subjective “just Andy” story. I think that the fact that we start to discover in the first episode or both, maybe he is not able to tell the whole truth to the people he loves to think that he is protecting them. Therefore, we, the audience, can say that there are things we have not yet learned from him. To that extent, it is somewhat unreliable.

MT: Yes. I mean, one of the big issues is the cost of lying. About the energy that surrounds the big lies. This is being investigated. It’s all a secret. Will those secrets eventually come back to bite you? Not just because the truth will come out, but also because of what you do with your relationships with people and your conscience. At the same time, maybe we should all tell ourselves some lies. There are many Ibsen themes that emerge later: life-lies, lies that we can continue our lives, what we tell ourselves, what we tell others. What is the value of living with these lies? I love that the series actually explores part of it and actually goes with it. To sound the alarm as a spectator, you can be in the mystery of crime and all that. But what people really love is the courage to go deep, and it is challenging.

Photo: Apple TV +

AVC: The lie of life really seems to be part of the tension between Laurie and Andy because she sees the cracks in her lies easier than she does. Apparently, he seems more eager to maintain the illusion. Is this what we saw early?

MB: Yes. I think that’s where they really came from – Andy’s character is someone we discovered from very rough conditions and created an idea about himself. He knows that he is not living a false identity, that he has a strong marriage, that he has a child he loves, that he has a stable home, that he has a job that he knows, that he is not only admired by others, but that he knows. something related to your life, I think those things are really important to him. I think he is ready to do a lot to protect things, even if it means sticking to the reality of things. Laurie came from a more stable situation and is in a sense more sensitive because she is better. So when things start to go south, he’s a person who used to feel more difficult, and I think that’s part of the friction of marriage.

MT: It’s hard because you can’t give.

MB: It’s hard to do without spoiling it, I know. [Laughs.]

MT: I’m not going to spoil it, but your relationship with two people, two parents, is the same – one will accept the lie more easily, the other is the moral dilemma of what you are struggling with and accepting to be true. how guilty you are in this situation. This is a major conflict that has created centers around them.

MB: I mean, I’ve been married for 24 years. There are things I still don’t know about my husband and he doesn’t know about me, and that’s part of being married. You really can’t recognize another person. I think this is something that many people do and think about a lot. I think it was a way to talk about it. But what I love most is when there is a story that is subject to genre conventions, but leaves enough room for many things. When Morten and I first spoke, I knew that the movie we were both referring to was immediately mystical tea, something similar here, a real white knuckle thriller. You can’t wait to find out what happened, but these great characters are the experience of who these characters are and what they are suffering from. This is what we want.

I think it’s a very difficult dwarf to learn what dramas do in order to walk somehow, to watch the plot and to continue to guess the audience, but also to explore what it means to be human.

AVC: There is also a question about allowing. Andy is trusted to keep the city safe by following the rules. But at the moment, his troubled son says, “Not in prison, not even overnight.” Suddenly he doesn’t pay much attention to the same rules. But Laurie seems more prepared to face what could be the truth. I wonder how the show fits the bigger question of what we do with bad guys who started out as bad guys.

MB: This is a very good question, I do not want to answer you. I think this question was raised during the show. I hesitate again. I feel like I can give you good examples and give you half of the show. There is a strange quality to this story in particular, because Jacob becomes someone’s son to do all the work to make sure that such children do not endanger the lives of others. And his blind spot is, potentially, something. Fortunately, I could give you a better answer without going to the show.

AVC: We have to take it in the spring.

MB: Yes, we’ll talk again after we finish watching.

. [tagsTake] Interview [t] TV [t] Jacob [t] Mark Bomback [t] Morten Tyldum [t] Chris Evans [t] Apple TV + [t] TV Club