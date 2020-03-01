[to-engage-in-maria-callas,-monica-bellucci-confronts-phase-fright]

Actress Monica Bellucci poses for the duration of a photograph contact for the new James Bond film ‘Spectre’ in downtown Rome, February 18, 2015. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 1 — It appears hard to feel, but Monica Bellucci — who has put in four decades in the limelight as a design and actress — says she suffers from stage fight.

Now showing on phase in Paris, incarnating opera singer Maria Callas, the Italian diva confesses going through pure “terror”.

“It is not that I was frightened of theatre, I am still worried of theatre. I tremble,” the 55-calendar year-old explained to AFP.

“Going on phase is almost a type of violence that I put myself via.”

Bellucci is actively playing the 20th-century opera star in a month-extensive show entitled: Maria Callas: Lettres et Memoirs (Maria Callas: letters and recollections) at the Bouffes Parisiens theatre till March 28.

Movie acting, claimed the actress who has performed in two The Matrix videos and was a Bond woman in the 2015 motion picture Spectre, is a lot less overwhelming.

“When one makes a movie, it is as if a single is shielded from the outside globe. With theatre, a single breathes in the general public and the community breathes you in. There is a immediate make contact with…”

It is also less taxing.

With theatre, claimed Bellucci, one’s focus have to previous for the length of the present. With film, scenes are shot just one by one particular, with rests in amongst.

Only as soon as, in Gaspar Noe’s movie Irreversible has she shot a scene that lasted as extensive as 20 minutes, she reported.

In spite of her panic, Bellucci claimed she was captivated by Tom Volf’s job on Callas, identified for her tragic adore affair with the Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis nearly as substantially as for her captivating voice.

‘Chemistry’

The biographical demonstrate attracts heavily on letters and writings by Callas, gathered by Volf, who has also produced a motion picture entitled Maria by Callas.

“The letters are so stunning… it was extremely hard not to see into the soul of this excellent artist,” claimed Bellucci.

For Volf, a kind of “chemistry” transpired among Bellucci and Callas on phase.

The actress, he reported, “interpreted with precision the power and vulnerability of the diva. With her celeb status, Monica was capable to have an understanding of the girl powering the legend.”

Bellucci even wears a single of Callas’s attire in the play. “What is outstanding is that there was no want to make a single adjustment, it was as if it was manufactured to evaluate,” mentioned Volf.

The glare of the highlight is another detail the two ladies shared.

Callas lived with particulars of her own existence splashed on the world’s entrance webpages — from her famous achievement to her alleged capriciousness and the heart-breaking affair with Onassis who ended up marrying Jackie Kennedy, widow of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy.

“She confirmed this smiling general public picture, and at the rear of it was concealed a lady experiencing one thing really different,” mentioned Bellucci.

“When one particular is uncovered, one is at wonderful threat. Me, I attempt to safeguard myself… It is genuinely crucial to keep your toes on the floor and to continue to keep a length from your (public) picture,” mentioned the actress whose separation from actor Vincent Cassel after a 17-yr connection also obtained broad press coverage.

Does she mind getting explained as a diva, as was Callas right before her?

Bellucci laughs. “One of my daughters is named Deva. It is not a unfavorable issue, in Italian, it usually means an individual who will take the light from the sky!” — AFP