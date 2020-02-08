‘TO: KY: OO’: Liam Wongs Tokyo is midnight neon light and bright city lights

Tokyo has long been an inspiration for photographers. The sprawling metropolis serves as a concrete playground for artists to invent, deconstruct or redesign the city according to their wishes. The “TO: KY: OO” by former video game designer Liam Wong invites readers to experience the city as a cyberpunk dream landscape in which the sun never rises and the neon light always pulsates.

TO: KY: OO, by Liam Wong.

264 pages

THAMES & HUDSON, photography.

“I worked for five years and took six months off after completing a large project. After these six months, I felt like I wanted to do my own thing and that was now or never, ”says Wong. “I already wanted to create a book, so I traveled to London to present my book to publishers who said it would take a year to produce a few hundred copies. I didn’t want to make a few hundred because it’s just one pass and it’s done, then eBay the people and all. “

Wong was dissatisfied with the publishers’ offer and instead decided to fund the project through Volume, a crowdfunding platform for books. This option became a lot more realistic considering Wong’s over 300,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter.

LIAM WONG

However, the book is more than just a collection of Wong’s photos.

“We didn’t want it to feel like a zine with pictures,” says Wong. We wanted it to feel like a story. Something about me, something about Tokyo, something about my trip. So we put these ideas together and I approached a few people like Syd Mead who created the concept art for “Blade Runner”. He gave me a quote that I could use. “

Wong also won the support of Hideo Kojima – known as the brain behind the video game Metal Gear Solid and most recently Death Stranding – who wrote the foreword to the book.

The biggest challenge for Wong and his team now was to make sure the book was actually funded.

“We launched the volume page and entered the financing phase,” says Wong. “We decided to announce it on Friday, a common payday, because the probability of a donation is higher. I sent a tweet that people know they can buy the book and the website crashed immediately. An error has occurred in the script. For example, the website cannot accommodate more than 50 people. We finally turned it off for three weeks while they were fixing the code. “

This hiccup worried Wong, knowing that crowdfunding projects often have a bad reputation. Regardless, he and his team continued.

“People who have followed my work for years and who I know personally have donated. In my head I thought: “This cannot fail.”

After the website was relaunched, the project quickly developed into an independent project.

“It was really interesting to watch the increase during the funding period. Places like Polygon and CNN picked it up, so it went through social media. On places like Instagram and Twitter, people said they currently had no money but shared it. It was fully funded with $ 40,000 within the first 48 hours. “

LIAM WONG

Before it was closed to the public, Wong’s crowdfunder raised around $ 180,000 in just five weeks. With the support of over 2,500 people from all over the world, it became the UK’s most crowdfunded book. Overall, “TO: KY: OO” received enough money to be financed four times and to save money. Wong and his team were overjoyed when they went to the next phase, production.

“There are many things that you don’t take into account when crowdfunding. The amount of questions that came every day for six months was insane. When people started to receive the book and put pictures online, others assumed that their copy had been lost. In reality, they have evolved differently around the world over time. Coming through (the emails) was sometimes frustrating, especially when the response on the crowdfunding page was in fine print. “

Aside from the frustration, Wang’s exploration of nighttime Tokyo got to everyone who funded the project and bookstores around the world. “It’s still surreal. I came across my book in Amsterdam some time ago when I was sitting on a shelf in a bookstore. Then I come to Tokyo and it’s the same thing.”

On 264 pages, “TO: KY: OO” is not stingy with its content. Still, Wong admits having trouble deciding which shots made the final cut. “I had a lot of photos to choose from and had no experience with publishing. So I was grateful to have worked with talented editors and designers to make it work, ”he says.

Looking ahead, Wong will continue to take photos of Tokyo and has no intention of slowing down. Wong and his team have brought their own vision of the city to life in a place where the saying “Tokyo is yours” can be found everywhere.

“TO: KY: OO” is an ethereal work of love made possible by this vision and those who believed in it.