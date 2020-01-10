To prevent Dems from becoming Berned, Obama may have to intervene – Boston Herald

Loading...

There is now only one person who can save the Democrats from himself – and it is not Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren or Pete Buttigieg.

It’s Barack Obama.

The former president must intervene quickly to prevent the Dems from leaving the cliff by nominating socialist and Soviet sympathizer Bernie Sanders.

Sanders has been given a new impetus in recent weeks and has drawn large crowds in Iowa and New Hampshire. This leads to serious concern from the NeverBernie crowd – including many former Obama disciples – that Sanders has a better than good chance of achieving the Democratic nomination.

An article in this week’s Daily Beast entitled “Obamaworld hates Bernie – and has no idea how to stop him” has rekindled the debate about the fate of the party if Sanders were to win the primaries, and Obama’s public attitude toward the party too. moves far to the left.

If Sanders wins Iowa and New Hampshire, he might be unstoppable.

But not if the party gets a push from a certain admired two-term president that a Bernie-Trump matchup in November would lead to a certain defeat.

Only Obama has the status and influence to meaningfully talk to voters who may be thinking of the Sanders revolution.

In a speech in November, Obama indirectly shot Sanders and Warren, warning that the average voter is not in line with their extreme leftist attitude towards health care and immigration.

“Even if we move the envelope and dare in our vision, we must also be rooted in reality,” Obama said. “The average American doesn’t think we should completely demolish the system and make it again.”

But if Bernie starts rolling in the early primaries, Obama will have to be more direct if he wants to stop Sanders. A public reprimand for Sanders’ often-mentioned goal of a revolution – that is, bringing down the system – will be necessary.

Obama may even have to bite the bullet and do something that he is promised to stay away from – endorsing his former vice president.

Of course, an approval from Biden would throw the Bernie crowd and lead to comparisons with 2016, when the DNC was almost part of the Hillary Clinton campaign. It could even make Bernie supporters more motivated to appear and vote.

But Obama will have to take that risk.

Donald Trump is already looking pretty good at winning re-election, riding on a strong economy and now a strong statement on foreign policy with the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

Obama must play on that fear of a Trump re-election to fire Democrats to find someone who can defeat the Republican president. He could even engage the most popular figure in the party, his wife Michelle, in the fight.

Of course, Biden has to do his bit and win states like South Carolina and Nevada to prevent Sanders from clinching early.

If no candidate gets enough delegates to win, it can lead to a mediated convention.

And that is where Obama intervenes, saves the day and stops Bernie. It is perhaps the only hope of the Democrats to win back the White House