“To Sourav Ganguly and BCCI, I’d like to say …” – Sunil Gavaskar hopes Indian board will come up with new tournament – cricket

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the India Cricket Board to come up with a plan to organize a women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2021 in the country. Gavaskar believes that the Indian team revealed some talent in the T20 World Cup and now having an IPL would only help players grow which would be beneficial for the Indian team in the long run.

“As far as the BCCI is concerned, they are already doing a lot and that is why the Indian women’s team has progressed so much. They went to Australia almost a month before the tournament started and played a 3-match T20I (three-series) against the Australians.” , Gavaskar told India Today.

“They have done well there. They have adapted very well to the conditions and slopes in Australia. So, you have to thank BCCI for what you have done,” he added.

“To Sourav Ganguly and BCCI, I would like to say that maybe next year I will look at the women’s IPL as it will reveal a lot more talent. We already have a lot of talent that we see and that will come to the fore with this performance of this Indian team during this tournament.

“The Australian Cricket Board has been supporting a team of Australian women for a long, long time. The Women’s Big Bash League has provided plenty of opportunities for players, even our players. He likes Smriti Mandhan, the Harmanpreet they played in the WBBL. It is a tournament where you have to play against the best players and learn from it, ”the former India captain added.

“It (the IPL) went deep into the interiors of India. We got young people from India and showed their skills. So, a much wider pool of talent is available to choose from. That’s exactly what happened with the Australian WBBL.”

