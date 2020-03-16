To start with Biden-Sanders Debate | Speaking Details Memo

Previous Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dealt a selection of blows to each and every other all over their 1st debate since the Democratic major has narrowed down to a two-guy race.

Right after devoting practically an hour to discussing the coronavirus, a matter that loomed above the debate, the candidates strike every other for their voting documents and how they would method Cupboard appointments.

Right here are 3 takeaways from the discussion:

Biden states he “agrees” with Sanders on Wall Avenue bailout

The moderators’ pointed out Sanders’ opposition to the 2008 bank bailout and questioned irrespective of whether he’d support bailouts for industries afflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We require to stabilize the financial state,” Sanders replied, “but we just cannot repeat what we did in 2008. Joe voted for that. I voted against it. Mainly because we have acquired to do more than help you save the banking companies or the oil businesses.”

Requested the exact dilemma, Biden said, “Had those financial institutions long gone below, all people people today would be in deep problems. Deep, deep trouble. All all those tiny people would have long gone out of enterprise.”

Biden added that he “agrees” with Sanders that “someone really should have gone to jail” in the aftermath of the monetary crisis.

“That was the huge disagreement I had in phrases of bailing out,” Biden said.

Sanders later on went right after Biden for his voting file on various concerns, which provided the Defense of Relationship Act, the bankruptcy monthly bill, the Iraq war, NAFTA and the Hyde Modification.

Medicare for All in the time of COVID-19

Asked a issue about the capacity of the U.S. wellness care program — which faces a potential lack of essential supplies this kind of as ICUs and ventilators — Sanders introduced up his Medicare For All program.

“I clearly feel in Medicare For All — I will struggle for that as President,” Sanders mentioned. “But right now, in this crisis, I want every single person in this place to fully grasp what when you get sick, you go to the health practitioner. When you get ill, if you have the virus, that will be paid for. Do not fret about the price tag proper now. Due to the fact we’re in the center of a nationwide emergency.”

Biden replied by pointing out that Italy has a solitary-payer procedure, and the state is currently particularly difficult hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanders touts Medicare For All plan in light of coronavirus’ severity pic.twitter.com/IhW9T9TlSM

— Speaking Details Memo (@TPM) March 16, 2020

Biden commits to choosing a lady as his operating mate

Asked how their Cupboards will make certain the greatest tips on challenges that have an affect on women’s overall health, Biden responded that he’s committing that his vice presidential choose would be a girl.

“Number one: I dedicated that if I’m elected president and have an chance to appoint somebody to the courts, I’ll appoint the initially black woman of the courts — it’s needed they have illustration now, it is long overdue,” Biden claimed. “Secondly, if I’m elected president, my cupboard, my administration will look like the country. And I commit that I will, in reality, appoint a lady to be vice president. There are a amount of ladies who are qualified to be president tomorrow.”

Sanders chimed in, saying that “in all probability, I will” decide on a female as my vice president as nicely, citing how his “very potent inclination is to transfer in that way.”

Biden says if he is nominated, his functioning mate will be a girl pic.twitter.com/30ZDdoQUEn

— Chatting Factors Memo (@TPM) March 16, 2020