To start with COVID-19 death documented in Illinois

Mar 17, 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker declared the to start with demise in Illinois from the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

A Chicago female in her 60’s, with an fundamental health care issue and who did not reside at a nursing residence, has died from coronavirus, the Governor declared.

“I am deeply saddened by the information that we have dreaded because the earliest times of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 relevant loss of life in Illinois,” reported Pritzker. “All of Illinois stands with this patient’s household and cherished types in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. Might her memory be a blessing. There are heading to be moments throughout the up coming few weeks and months when this load feels like it is much more than we can bear – this is one particular of all those times, but we will get as a result of this with each other.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, of the Illinois Department of Community Overall health (IDPH) stated the female had near get in touch with with another person else who experienced tested constructive for the illness.

Pritzker also introduced that 22 folks (18 inhabitants and 4 team) have analyzed positive at nursing residence in DuPage County.

In whole, there are 160 verified situations in 15 counties, together with Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

Dr. Ezike mentioned the first two patients who tested positive have recovered to the point they are out of isolation.

The Governor said the condition is asking for tests and means from federal governing administration, and claims federal federal government is monopolizing provides and not delivering to states, indicating it is “incredible failure”

Prizker also mentioned the point out is encouraging all college districts present foods to all college students.

With Tuesday being the initial working day on which all Illinois restaurant eating rooms have been requested shut, Pritzker re-iterated that generate via and pickup provider is permitted, and the Point out is operating with shipping and delivery service vendors to support established up the assistance for restaurants who do not have it.

Institutions who present required merchandise like grocery merchants, fuel stations will remain open.

The condition is also doing the job with feds advertisement easing constraints on SNAP courses, Pritzker said.

Pritzker introduced into an offended rebuke from parties requesting suspending today’s elections, declaring he will not overstep his Constitutional authority.

“It is specifically in occasions like these, when the constitutional boundaries of our democracies should really be respected previously mentioned all else,” Pritzker reported. “If people want to criticize me for that, go ahead. I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.”

Attorney Standard Kwame Raoul tackled cost gouging of requirements, saying his office environment is helping with phone calls from inhabitants complaining of value gouning.

Things these kinds of as confront masks and disinfectant wipes, and health care machines will be reserved for clinical staff only.

“I will use all my powers to tackle price tag gouging in Illinois,” Raoul reported.

Wellness officials mentioned that any one who exams positive for COVID-19 will be immediately contacted by a neighborhood overall health office, who will investigate shut contacts.

The IDPH claims it is concentrating tests on more mature communities and individuals with compromised immune methods.

As there is more skill to exam, figures of confirmed situations are expected to increase, officers said.

