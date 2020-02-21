[to-start-with-image-of-hayes-girl-who-plotted-to-bomb-st-paul’s-cathedral]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Discoverfor facts of your details security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

A supporter of the Islamic Point out terror team has pleaded responsible to plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral and a lodge.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Hayes, admitted preparation of terrorist functions and dissemination of terrorist publications at a hearing at the Old Bailey.

The charge states that Shaikh made get hold of with a person who could put together explosives and went on a reconnaissance journey to scope out the historic internet site and a resort as places to plant bombs.

She prepared the text of a pledge of allegiance to the team, also recognized as Isis and Daesh, between August 2019 and October 2019.

She also shared terrorist files by means of teams employing the Telegram messaging app about the exact period.

The defendant, who wore a black robe, spoke quietly as she entered her responsible pleas just before Mr Justice Sweeney at the Aged Bailey today (Friday, February 21).

Mr Justice Sweeney purchased pre-sentence stories forward of sentencing on Could 12.

The choose requested that the defence should serve any psychiatric report by April 3.