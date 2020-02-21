[to-start-with-picture-of-cricklewood-stabbing-sufferer-produced-as-law-enforcement-difficulty-attractiveness]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Detectfor facts of your facts protection rights Invalid E-mail

Police have introduced the first picture of the person who was identified stabbed to dying in Cricklewood on Friday (February 21) early morning.

A murder investigation is underway pursuing the demise of Lennox Nigel Alecendor, with officers captivating for any individual with information and facts to appear ahead.

Law enforcement were being named by London Ambulance Support (LAS) at 06.45am on Friday to reviews of an wounded male at Anson Street, NW2.

At the scene, unexpected emergency solutions located a 42-year-outdated male in the avenue with a knife wound to the neck.

In spite of the endeavours of medics, the male was pronounced useless at the scene at 7.30am.

In a assertion, the Metropolitan Law enforcement reported: “Upcoming of kin have been notified and though we are awaiting official identification, we feel the deceased to be Lennox Nigel Alecendor who is from Harlesden.”

A submit mortem examination is scheduled to get position on Saturday (February 22).

A homicide investigation has been introduced led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe.

DCI Stancombe stated: “This murder took spot on a household street as many people were waking up and commencing their working day.

“My officers are waiting to choose phone calls from everyone who could have read an altercation and seemed out to witness the incident or who may possibly have captured any of the occasions foremost up to, for the duration of, or adhering to the murder on dash cam.

“Every contact is dealt with in strictest self esteem and your facts could assist clear away a perilous felony from your area. Be sure to do not wait to make the contact.”

At this early phase there have been no arrests and officers keep an open up brain concerning motive.

Detectives are specially eager to listen to from anybody who was both walking or driving in the region of Cricklewood Avenue or Anson Road at the time of the incident and may well have observed, or have dash cam footage of a battle/altercation getting area.

Everyone with information is requested to speak to police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1397/21FEB.

To continue being 100% anonymous contact the impartial charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.