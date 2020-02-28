to-team-madigan,-mike-could-do-no-wrong

Chicago general public radio station WBEZ not too long ago revealed a tale about email messages among Illinois Household Speaker Michael Madigan’s previous consigliere, Mike McClain, and prime staffers in Madigan’s workplace. Federal investigators raided the former ComEd lobbyist’s property last year.

The WBEZ reporters culled very considerably all the truly good stuff, which include discussions about how Madigan was McClain’s “number a single shopper,” having previous Madigan staffers careers with ComEd and muscling a professional-ComEd resolution by a committee by changing some Democratic customers so that the vote was unanimous.

I decided to get a appear at the e-mails myself to see what else may be there.

The willpower to jam that resolution via with a unanimous vote is abnormal mainly because it was an “agreed” resolution. ComEd guardian organization Exelon was pushing laws in 2014 to bail out their nuclear ability vegetation, but the four legislative leaders made the decision to just go a resolution urging various other entities to assist Exelon. Speaker Madigan was the main sponsor and Household Republican Leader Jim Durkin was the chief co-sponsor.

An Exelon lobbyist emailed McClain on the afternoon of May perhaps 27, 2014 to report that he had 9 “Yes” votes out of 16 committee customers, with an “outside chance” of flipping one of the “No” votes to his side. McClain forwarded the e-mail to Madigan’s then-main of staff Tim Mapes and Madigan’s then-Difficulties Employees director Will Cousineau, amongst many others. And then a few hrs after the original e mail was sent, Cousineau replied with what he mentioned would be the closing roll simply call. Five Household Democrats on the committee who had been identified as opponents have been to be changed with 5 supportive Democrats and a sixth experienced been flipped to Exelon.

“The opponents won’t have contemplated all the subs we’re lining up since I never like to depend on Republicans,” Cousineau introduced, even while there was not considerably of any official opposition.

“I like you,” McClain replied.

Mapes replied to say he’d guess McClain’s lobbyist friends hadn’t supplied this alternative tactic any considered, and asked if McClain was in cost of Exelon’s lobbying endeavours.

“No,” McClain wrote, “but we’re likely to have a minor bit of a discussion soon after session about the high quality of their lobby.” McClain named Exelon’s Statehouse operation “101 level.”

That the Home Democratic staff members and the ComEd lobbyist McClain would expend so significantly effort to make guaranteed that Madigan’s phrase was gold to a huge energy company tells you considerably of what you need to have to know about how that procedure worked at the time.

And the inner mindset was more summed up months afterwards when Mapes complained about his workload to McClain.

“We love the dude,” McClain wrote, “but his requests are completely consuming and mainly because we adore him we do not want to fall short even on the simplest of products. It is what it is. We would not change it but it is what it is.”

Which is Staff Madigan in a nutshell.

There ended up several mentions of employment and other favors in the email exchanges.

Raymond Awesome, for instance, is a longtime Madigan precinct employee who also lobbied for ComEd just after he retired from Cook County. The town of Merrionette Park, where by Wonderful at the time had a deal, was a short while ago strike with a federal subpoena. The subpoena also demanded all communications between the village and Madigan, McClain, Mapes and Madigan’s alderman Marty Quinn and Quinn’s brother Kevin.

Kevin Quinn was the beneficiary of a fundraising effort by McClain just after he was compelled out of his career with Madigan when Alaina Hampton complained about sexual harassment.

I’d listened to that Madigan only requested Gov. Bruce Rauner to seek the services of a couple people and Awesome was 1. Just in advance of Rauner was inaugurated, McClain and Mapes exchanged e-mail about who Madigan had put on point out boards and commissions. McClain led off his list with “Ray Good….you currently know about him, of training course.”

The e-mails reveal just how involved the lobbyist McClain was in Dwelling Democratic operations.

Quite a few emails ended up exchanged, for case in point, immediately after a reform group offered to host a meeting with Gov. Rauner and the 4 leaders to try and break the spending budget deadlock. McClain was involved in crafting the House Democratic reaction to Gov. Pat Quinn’s finances veto of legislator salaries as punishment for not reforming pensions. And Mapes summoned McClain to an exceptional higher-echelon assembly with Madigan to focus on what to do about the impending spring session with incoming Gov. Rauner.

The email messages make crystal clear that McClain was nearer to Madigan’s procedure than anybody but Mapes. McClain is now long gone and so is Mapes right after his very own sexual harassment scandal. Only Madigan is remaining.

Wealthy Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a day-to-day political publication, and CapitolFax.com.

Send out letters to: [email protected].