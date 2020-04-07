To the U.S. marking 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump’s hopes will improve

As the US approaches 400 cases of coronavirus, our team is based in Washington, D.C. exploring issues that may not have been revealed tonight during the early news service. Can only view their report.

TOP CORONAVIRUS BOOK:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to a London-based department of hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday. In New York, there is a grim prospect as the death of the new coronavirus threatens.

New York City is still the epicenter of disease in the US, New Orleans and Detroit are still waiting for a worrying day. A gynecologist Anthony Fauci expressed optimism that the trial could begin slowly.

TODAY:

– President Donald Trump said in a news release yesterday that he would call the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last Monday to announce that Navy USNS Comfort Hospital could use COVID-19s from New York and New Jersey.

– Coronavirus patients around the world are quick to take part in studies of drug testing that have shown promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in drug therapy is extremely strong in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health is expanding its degree.

– Investors hold on to the prospects of Monday’s smallpox and coronavirus epidemic that could reduce the remittance of stocks to the global organization, which has dropped 7% in the US market. The encouraging signs are enough to start the S&P 500 until its best day in about two weeks.

– Original data of COVID-19 cities in the U.S. suggests that although the disease is more common in young children, some patients are more likely to be hospitalized. Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms in children, but they have done less than in adults.

– Citizens, visits and handouts are added to the long list, the sadness of coronavirus infection. Only when most people feel that they are most important, the comfort of being close to the body is often denied.