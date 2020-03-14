“To treat coronaviruses, world leaders must drink cow’s urine”: Hindu Mahasabha chief – India news

Humans have lined up for a proportion of the “miraculous fluid” that spills from the kettle into “cools”, believing that it will protect them from coronaviruses or cure them if they are already infected. It was not medicine or herbal food served in clay mugs, but cow urine.

After consuming a glass of cow urine at a “gaumutra party” held here on Saturday, Swami Chakrapani, who claims to be the president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha who organized the event here, claimed that the coronavirus was an “avatar” that came to punish those who eat no- vegetarian food.

Asking for forgiveness of the virus on behalf of the carnivore, he promised that Indians would never eat meat again.

“The coronavirus came from people who kill and eat animals. When you kill an animal, it creates the kind of energy that causes destruction in that place. This is why it is spreading all over the world,” he claimed.

His comments came even as the central government asked people not to pay attention to the “false rumors” that the new coronavirus was spreading non-vegetarian foods such as eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh told reporters on March 6 that the World Organization for Animal Health and Indian food safety regulator FSSAI said there was no scientific evidence to prove the transmission of coronavirus from animals to humans.

“The false rumor has affected thousands of farmers engaged in this business. The lives of farmers and people involved in the entire value chain have been impacted. I humbly ask people not to become prey to such rumors,” the minister said.

While doctors around the world said there was no cure for coronavirus, Chakrapani claimed that cow urine was the only cure for COVID-19 and asked world leaders to consume “miraculous fluid” and lead by example in the fight against infectious viral disease.

“All our leaders and officials are consuming gaumutra. But they do it behind closed doors and when they are sick. It doesn’t work that way,” he said, insisting that cow’s urine should be consumed daily to help keep the disease alive.

“They (the leaders) are ashamed of the gifted gods they have given us. Cow’s urine is a pure elixir. Every person should drink it. “The event started with a ‘yagna’ and with prayers to the cow and the virus itself, begging her to go quietly and no longer kill people. A large poster in the background depicted the avatar of Hindu god Narsingh as a coronavirus.

Chakrapani stressed that world leaders should import “gau mutra” from India because the cow giving the “miracle elixir” must be of Indian breed only.

“They (global leaders) should get cow urine imported from India because the almighty lives only in the Indian cow and not in any foreign breed,” said Chief Mahasabha.

“I ask all the presidents and prime ministers of the world to take cow urine daily. You have all these scientists who do not know the cure, we have the medicine given to us by the gods,” he claimed.

Kriti Bhushan, the former managing director of the Directorate-General for Health Services, told PTI that there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that cow urine can cure coronavirus. “In medical science, we only call a drug a drug after it has been tested on 100 or more people. It is a unilateral request and there is no basis for it. In fact, there is currently no cure for coronavirus. A lot of scientists are constantly working to find solutions, ”he said.

Rajesh Sharma, a volunteer at the event, advocated for his “marvelous” qualities by offering drinks to others around him.

“You only have one glass today, and by tomorrow morning you will understand the difference. Gaumutra can cure all diseases and I can give them to you in writing.

Savita, a housewife from Paschim Vihar, came all the way to the guest party.

“I drink gaumutra every day. There is nothing healthier than this. Everyone in my family drinks it,” she said sipping from a glass full of cow urine. PTI MAH RDM RDM

. (ToTranslate tags) cow urine