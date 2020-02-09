To win the suburban mood, Trump may want to dump Pence and put a woman on the ticket Laura Washington

President Donald Trump loves to brag about all the great things he does for black people.

His “show” of 5 February in the State of the Union was full of pride and grin aimed at African Americans. Thanks to him, our unemployment rate is at a low point. Trump is a criminal justice champion, he claimed in the speech. He praised a 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and gave a scholarship to a young black girl.

Black people won’t fall for that okey-doke.

Does not matter. Trump’s softer, softer words focused on a different, crucial constituency: white suburban women.

Women who wave more freely about social issues than their male counterparts. Trump needs their votes to be able to prevail in the November presidential election.

Women who are not amused by Trump’s embrace of white nationalists and anti-immigrant crusades. Women who detest his bombastic, misogynistic way.

In the 2020 presidential campaign, women favor all leading Democratic candidates over Trump by 23 to 30 percentage points, according to a recent ABC News / Washington Post poll.

The poll was held from 20 to 23 January. If it were to be held on election day, it would “almost double the previous record difference between men and women in exit polls until 1976,” ABC News reported.

A woman will certainly be on the Democratic presidential ticket, as the nominee or the VP choice.

Talking is cheap. Trump needs a secret weapon to get estranged female voters back into his lap.

Last spring, Trump asked “his old friends and members of his inner circle” or “keeping track of Pence was a smart decision toward 2020,” Politico reported in December.

Trump spoke of Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and the former U.N. ambassador, as a possible flight mate.

Would he consider replacing Vice President Mike Pence with a woman on the 2020 ticket?

I called Pat Brady. The former chairman of the Republican Party of Illinois said he would be “surprised” if Trump dumped Pence.

“Pence is a very trusted and trusted adviser to the president,” said Brady, a consultant, lobbyist, and lawyer who keeps a close eye on political and business matters.

Brady’s GOP friends in Washington tell him: “Pence is the man who is daily according to (Trump’s) schedule, more than almost everyone.” He is “in every meeting.”

By the way, leaving Pence “would cause so much consternation” in conservative circles and “so many problems” for Trump “that he doesn’t need it.”

At the moment, Trump is enjoying one of the best weeks of his presidency after giving a powerful speech about the State of the Union and enjoying his charge of release.

But if anyone knows how to ruin something good, it’s this president.

During his acquittal “celebration” in the White House East Room, he voiced the American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and stated the investigation into Russian interference in the elections was “nonsense.” He labeled an opponent as a “sleazebag”.

Others “scum”.

Here is some unsolicited, free advice for the Trump campaign.

I guarantee that you will continue to alienate your candidate women, no matter how much he pandas. If there is anything, the gender gap will increase. He may need a plan B.

For any other president, dumping a very loyal vice president would be unthinkable.

It would be a breeze for Trump. He knows no loyalty anymore than what will save his orange skin.

Trump is the ultimate transactional president. What is good for Trump can be good for everyone.

Pence and the rest of you are very unnecessary.

