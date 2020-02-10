Toad toads can kill your pet in minutes. So stop it

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 29: Jeannine Tilford of Toad Busters, a South Florida-based toad removal company, holds a poisonous cane, also known as a Bufos, which she wore on March 29, 2019 near a lake in West Palm has caught beach, Florida. The highly toxic toad species that can harm animals and humans have flooded some areas in Palm Beach as baby toads come out of the water this time of year. , (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A poisonous toad from Central and South America has surfaced in record numbers across Florida this year, and wildlife officials want you to kill them before they kill your pet.

The Bufo toad, also known as sugar cane or sea toad, first occurred in Florida in the 1930s to control pests in sugar cane fields, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It has been seen more frequently in Florida in recent years, and this year alone the FWC reported more than 600 confirmed cane sightings. According to the online map of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia, 48 credible reed toads have been sighted in Tampa Bay.

According to the FWC, Bufo toads are poisonous to most pets that bite or eat them. The toads have enlarged glands behind the eyes that secrete a milky white toxin (bufotoxin) to ward off predators.

Without proper treatment, pets licking or biting a Bufo toad can die in just 15 minutes.

How to tell if it is a poisonous toad

Reed toads are described as red-brown to gray-brown with a light yellow or beige belly. They are not to be confused with the native southern toad, which looks relatively similar. If the toad is longer than 5 cm, it is a poisonous toad.

The toads are often in farms to find buildings or near canals and ponds.

This is how you can determine whether your pet has come into contact with a poisonous toad

Symptoms of Bufo toad poisoning include drooling, loss of coordination, seizures, hectic or disoriented behavior, red gums, wheezing, and enlarged eyes.

People who deal with the toads may experience skin and eye irritation.

What to do if your pet has been poisoned?

If your pet comes into contact with a Bufo toad, you should take the following steps immediately:

Wash the toxins out of your mouth with a hose. Spray for 10 minutes without water getting directly into your throat.

Wipe gums and tongue with a towel to remove toxins

Contact a veterinarian immediately

How you should kill them

Use latex or rubber gloves to apply a small swab of 20 percent benzocaine gel like Orajel to the toad’s body.

Place the toad in a plastic bag and freeze it for 48 hours before discarding it

The FWC encourages landowners to kill cane toads on their property whenever possible. The toads are not protected in Florida, but hunters must abide by the state’s anti-cruelty law.

You can also rent a trapper to catch them.

What you should do to keep them away from your property

Cut your grass regularly and keep it short.

Fill all the holes around structures that the toads can dig into

Cut off the underside of the shrubs and remove all brush piles and debris

Keep pet food inside and tidy up the rest of the food

Remove clutter

LAST STORIES: