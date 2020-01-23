TOBi & the Game – City Blues Remix Audio

MC / singer TOBi, born in Lagos, Nigeria, moved from Africa to Ottawa at the age of 9. There the man, who grew up as Oluwatobi Ajibolade, began to write songs and poems. As a teenager, TOBi found his way into battle. An old clip from TOBi fighting a young Tory Lanez, who soon also honed his skills as a singer and rapper on wax, is still floating around on the Internet.

In 2016 TOBi released its first EP, FYi. Last year, the African-Canadian dropped his debut studio album STILL on Same Plate Entertainment and Sony Music. One of the highlights of STILL is the powerful, soul-driven record “City Blues”. The track contains a dark, piano-driven instrumental by the production duo “Free n Losh”. Textually, TOBi delves into the ships and fights that he and his family endured as a teenager. Now TOBi has used the support of Comptons The Game for a remix of the original cut from last year.

To begin with, Ajibolade eloquently raves about navigating and surviving in the streets in which he grew up. “It’s hard to chill with Ni ** as who only talks about bitches and never about business / misogyny until the sisters get involved / Then it’s revenge on the name of feminism of course / boasting who they are in high school whistled down, fool / what’s in the moment? / Oh, you wanna fight, clown? / Should I put the microphone down / And let Mike Brown soak him in light brown in concrete / Outside God’s reach? / So tell me what’s next? / Boys in blue paint the city red from all the bloodshed / are still interrogating me / Tell me how do crocodile tears fall from dry wells? / You can’t mistake Fedora Boy for a suspect. ”

The game follows with mutual intent and methodically raps overcoming its own adversities. The last stanza from Game that clings to the ribs with an exciting, unforgettable story. The doctor’s lawyer remembers his teenage years and spits out that he shot his own friend to save another from rape. “I went through the grocery store the other day. / I met Tanisha. She was happy to see my face. / Let me tell you about faith. / We were 16, 10th grade, murder was the case. / She had an appointment with Chico, we were with my grandmother / It was me, Tanisha, Chico, Dan and lil ‘Trey / We drank, smoked, fell asleep / I woke up because I heard Tanisha screaming and so I did looked / In the bathroom door, Chico just watched her / While Dan and Lil ‘Trey climbed on her / So I went and grabbed my firing gun / And this is the part of the story where you grow some nuts if you do I didn’t get any / I damned excited it, then I showed up / everyone froze, then Trey’s son blew me away / I shot my own homie in the grapes, I just couldn’t let T * ped will. ”

TOBi was also an outstanding guest on The Game’s newest album, Born 2 Rap. The song “Carmen Electra” also contains the Cali Indians Mozzy and Osbe Chill. TOBi has recently announced more music and says that it “goes crazy all year round” on Twitter.

#BonusBeat: TOBi Freestyles on Sway In The Morning:

