[toby-alderweireld-should-have-named-new-toddler-‘lucas’,-spurs-gained-odd-champions-league-items-and-amazing-celebrations-vs-aston-villa]

Fantastic morning to all people, especially Heung-Min Son.

I really don’t know about you people, but I woke up with a substantial smile on my encounter.

Three points, past moment limbs and the gap to Chelsea is down to a level. You adore to see it, you seriously do.

Right, to Villa Park…

VICTORY AT VILLA

What a Sunday, eh? There is absolutely nothing improved than a previous moment winner.

The absolute limbs in the absent close were being a address to see, primarily with new recruits Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn slap bang in the center of them.

My favourite portion without the need of a doubt was looking at Winksy just disappear into the absent fans.

Just on the lookout at the desk, boy did we require that. We now sit just a stage at the rear of Chelski and with a journey to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, that actually could have huge repercussions for top rated 4.

Do you believe we can get a outcome at Chelsea on Saturday? Send me your views to @TalkingTHFC and I’ll include things like the very best replies in next week’s column.

Fantastic BERGWIJN

I really don’t know about you, but I have fallen in adore with Stevie Wonder.

His general performance in opposition to Villa was a delight, with his stats highlighting just how substantially of an effect he experienced.

With 100 per cent of his aerial duels gained, three key passes built and a 100 for every cent crossing precision, his directness gave us a full new dimension going ahead.

His extraordinary exhibiting on Sunday followed his offers in the week indicating he thinks the club can win the Leading League future year. I don’t know about you, but I cannot see us as quite being prepared for that just nonetheless. But, I really like where by your head is at, Stevie. He will get it currently.

Harry Kane is going to really like him.

TOBY’S TODGER

Like definitely was in the air on Friday individuals as Toby Alderweireld announced the delivery of his second little one.

Now, I crunched the figures practically immediately and worked out that the start was accurately 9 months and five days following our heroics versus Ajax in the Champions League semi-closing. I’ll permit you place two-and-two together about how Toby celebrated.

The Belgian followed up a hectic week with two plans on Sunday (yes 1 was for Villa), and I beloved to see his honesty soon after the game about his early oversight.

Welcome to the planet, Jace Alderweireld. Though individually I imagine the name ‘Lucas’ would have been significantly more fitting.

BORUSSIA BANTER

In The Athletic on Monday early morning, there’s a hilarious tale regarding our repeated Champions League opponents Borussia Dortmund.

Adhering to a three- get more than the Bundesliga club previous year, Spurs ended up offered with an real barbecue, with Dortmund declaring they considered they ‘had been roasted.’

It would seem this was not the initially time these jokers had introduced Tottenham with a reward, as the write-up says Dortmund did the identical thing in 2017 subsequent their three-1 defeat at Wembley. Then, Spurs had been presented a doormat, claiming they had been ‘walked all about.’

Element of me thinks it is cringy as hell, element of me finds it hilarious. I’ll allow you come to a decision.

Subsequent UP

Effectively it is a large week in advance with two pretty difficult game titles on the horizon.

Initial up on Wednesday, we welcome RB Leipzig to White Hart Lane for our Champions League very last 16 initial leg. I genuinely are not able to simply call this just one.

Then, we journey to the Bridge for the big one particular on Saturday. I’m not nervous, you are anxious.

Cheers then. COYS.