(CNN) – Christian artist TobyMac’s son died from an accidental overdose, a spokeswoman for his family told CNN on Thursday.

Truett McKeehan, 21, died at his home near Nashville in October.

Family spokeswoman Velvet Kelm confirmed that he died from the accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

McKeehan was the oldest of TobyMac’s five children and an aspiring musician who appeared under the names Truett Foster, TruDog, TRU and Shiloh.

He worked on several albums with his father and TobyMac recently released a song entitled “21 Years” in homage to his son.

After his death, TobyMac wrote a tribute that contained memories of his last moments with his son, when he was watching McKeehan on a show.

Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took over the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you know him, you remember him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with or without words. He had an indomitable, great personality and dreams that suited him. And he hated being put in a box. He expressed himself through the music he made. And when I say made, I mean written, recorded, produced, mixed and designed art. All of it. A true artist. His first show was a week ago and it was nothing short of electric. Everyone felt it, everyone knew it. At 12, 14, 16 and even 18 years old, he could easily have walked the easy way and make music, but he always said he wanted to live a life and have something to say before he did. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I have always admired, respected and encouraged this point of view. Truett always had a weakness for God. The Bible moved him. His heart was warm for his king’s things. He was by no means a Christian cookie cutter, but give me a believer who struggles to believe. Give me a broken man who realizes every time he needs a savior. That’s what Truett was like and how you should remember him. My last personal moment with Truett was at his first show last Thursday at the factory in Franklin, Tennessee. I had to leave very early the next morning to start our Canada tour. When I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as it could be “pop” (as tru called me). It was the culmination of a dream he had had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the result was about the same … to give a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world. Our last text exchange is split up (swipe). My wife and I want the world to know that … We don’t follow God because we have a contract with him under the table. We will follow you when you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It is an honor for us. He is the god of the hills and the valleys. And above all, it’s beautiful.

obyMac shared a screenshot of their last text exchange, telling his son how proud he was to see him on stage.

McKeehan wrote in response, “I love you, dad” before adding, “You always believed in me” and “I feel like a superhero.”

“Truett Foster Mckeehan was happy when he entered the room,” his father wrote in his tribute. “He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you know him, you remember him.”

By Lisa Respers France and Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

If you or someone you know want to speak confidentially to someone about addiction, contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit Reach Out. Call 000 in an emergency.