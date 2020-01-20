TODAY: Cedar Falls City Council, by appointment, occupies Mayor Green’s former city council seat

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – Two weeks ago, Cedar Falls City Council voted for the appointment of the vacant City Council that was created when Rob Green became mayor. The nominations will begin during the city council meeting on January 20, 2020. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Candidate proposals for the appointment are

1. Joyce Coil

2. Nate Didier

3. Thomas Frein

4. Thomas P. Hagarty

5. Penelope (Penny) Popp

6. Paul Edward Rider, Sr.

7. LeaAnn Saul

8. Rick Sharp

9. Susan Sims

10. Whitney J. Smith

11. Nick Taiber

12. Neils Jorgen Thulstrup

Each candidate can speak up to 3 minutes. The order of the speeches is randomly selected by Mayor Rob Green during the council meeting.

The mayor then gives the citizens the opportunity to speak for up to 3 minutes at a time.

The councilors then vote on the candidate to be appointed. The new councilor will be based between 24 and 48 hours after his appointment.