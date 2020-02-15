[today-in-historical-past,-february-fifteen:-feminine-lawyers-win-appropriate-to-argue-in-advance-of-supreme-court]

Close

Autoplay Exhibit Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Past SlideUpcoming Slide

Right now is Saturday, Feb. 15. On this day:

1564

Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa

1879

President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill letting woman lawyers to argue situations before the Supreme Court docket.

1898

The U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew users and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.

1933

President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination try in Miami that mortally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than 4 months later on.

1952

A funeral was held at Windsor Castle for Britain’s King George VI, who had died 9 days previously.

1961

73 men and women, which include an 18-member U.S. determine skating workforce en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were being killed in the crash of a Sabena Airways Boeing 707 in Belgium.

1989

The Soviet Union introduced that the very last of its troops experienced still left Afghanistan, soon after additional than nine many years of military intervention.

1992

A Milwaukee jury observed that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 guys and boys. (The choice meant that Dahmer, who had now pleaded responsible to the murders, would receive a mandatory existence sentence for each individual depend Dahmer was beaten to demise in prison in 1994.)

2004

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gained the Daytona 500 on the very same observe the place his father was killed 3 years previously.

2005

Defrocked priest Paul Shanley was sentenced in Boston to 12 to 15 several years in prison on youngster rape fees.

2006

Vice President Dick Cheney accepted blame for accidentally taking pictures a searching companion, calling it “one of the worst times of my lifestyle,” but was defiantly unapologetic in a Fox Information Channel interview about not publicly disclosing the incident right until the following working day.

2007

Countrywide Guardsmen in Humvees ferried meals, fuel and newborn materials to hundreds of motorists stranded for virtually a working day on a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 78 in japanese Pennsylvania because of a monster storm.

2018

The very last of the bodies of the 17 victims of a school capturing in Florida had been removed from the setting up after authorities analyzed the criminal offense scene 13 wounded survivors ended up continue to hospitalized. In response to the Florida university taking pictures, President Donald Trump, in an handle to the country, promised to “tackle the difficult concern of mental health and fitness,” but prevented any mention of guns. Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Significant School, was requested held devoid of bond at a temporary court listening to.

2019

Socialite Lee Radziwill, a trendy jet-setter who was the sister of Jacqueline Kennedy, died at the age of 85.

Present-day Birthdays

Actress Claire Bloom is 89.

Songwriter Brian Holland is 79.

Actress Jane Seymour is 69.

Design Janice Dickinson is 65.

Actress Alex Borstein is 49.

Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 44.

Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 44.

Actress Amber Riley is 34.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 25.

Go through or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/2020/02/15/these days-background-female-attorneys-earn-proper-argue-in advance of-supreme-court/4658862002/