[today-in-history,-february-16:-battle-of-fort-donelson-ends-with-surrender-to-union-forces]

Published 5: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 16, 2020
Today is Sunday, Feb. 16. On this date:
1862
The Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ended as some 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrendered; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s victory earned him the moniker “Unconditional Surrender Grant.”
1945
American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
1959
Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
1961
The United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.
1968
The nation’s first 911 emergency telephone system was inaugurated in Haleyville, Alabama, as the speaker of the Alabama House, Rankin Fite, placed a call from the mayor’s office in City Hall to a red telephone at the police station (also located in City Hall) that was answered by U.S. Rep. Tom Bevill.
2002
Authorities in Noble, Georgia, arrested Ray Brent Marsh, who’d been operating a crematory where hundreds of decomposing corpses were found stacked in storage sheds and scattered in the woods behind it. (Marsh later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.)
2005
The NHL canceled what was left of its decimated schedule after a round of last-gasp negotiations failed to resolve differences over a salary cap — the flash-point issue that had led to a lockout.
2006
The U.S. Army said goodbye to its last Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, handing over equipment from the MASH unit to doctors and nurses in Pakistan, the scene of an October 2005 earthquake.
2019
The Vatican announced that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who served as archbishop of Washington, D.C., had been found guilty by the Vatican of sex abuse and had been defrocked; McCarrick was the highest-ranking churchman and the first cardinal to face that punishment as the church dealt with clerical sex abuse.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor LeVar Burton is 63.
Actor-rapper Ice-T is 62.
Rock musician Andy Taylor is 59.
Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 55.
Actress Sarah Clarke is 49.
Actor Mahershala Ali is 46.
Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 42.
Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 38.
Actress Chloe Wepper is 34.
Actress Elizabeth Olsen is 31.
Actor Mike Weinberg is 27.
