[today-in-history,-february-17:-lindsey-vonn-wins-gold-in-women’s-olympic-downhill]

Published 5: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 17, 2020
Today is Monday, Feb. 17. On this date:
1801
The U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.
1815
The United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.
1863
The International Red Cross was founded in Geneva.
1864
During the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.
1933
Newsweek magazine was first published under the title “News-Week.”
1964
The Supreme Court, in Wesberry v. Sanders, ruled that congressional districts within each state had to be roughly equal in population.
1965
Comedian Joan Rivers made her first appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.
1988
Lt. Col. William Higgins, a Marine Corps officer serving with a United Nations truce monitoring group, was kidnapped in southern Lebanon by Iranian-backed terrorists (he was later slain by his captors).
1996
World chess champion Garry Kasparov beat IBM supercomputer “Deep Blue,” winning a six-game match in Philadelphia (however, Kasparov lost to Deep Blue in a rematch in 1997).
2010
Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso captured gold and silver in the women’s Olympic downhill in Vancouver.
2019
George Mendonsa, the U.S. Navy sailor who was seen in an iconic photo kissing a woman in a nurse’s uniform in New York’s Times Square to celebrate the end of World War II, died in Rhode Island; he was 95.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Hal Holbrook is 95.
Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 85.
Actress Christina Pickles is 85.
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 84.
Actress Rene Russo is 66.
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 58.
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 57.
Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 57.
Movie director Michael Bay is 56.
Actress Denise Richards is 49.
Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 48.
Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 48.
Actor Jerry O’Connell is 46.
Country singer Bryan White is 46.
Actor Jason Ritter is 40.
TV personality Paris Hilton is 39.
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39.
Actor Chord Overstreet is 31.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29.
