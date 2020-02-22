[Today in History, February 22: U.S. Olympic hockey team upsets Soviet Union in ‘Miracle on Ice’]

CLOSE

Today is Saturday, Feb. 22. On this date:

1732

The first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.

1857

Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts, was born in London.

1862

Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in November 1861.

1909

The Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.

1924

Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.

1935

It became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.

1980

The “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upsets the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)

1984

David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who’d spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.

1987

Pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.

1997

Scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

2004

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader announced he was running again for president, this time as an independent.

2018

The U.S. women’s hockey team won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, beating Canada 3-2 after a shootout tiebreaker.

Today’s Birthdays

Actor Paul Dooley is 92.

Actor James Hong is 91.

Actor John Ashton is 72.

Actress Miou-Miou is 70.

Actress Julie Walters is 70.

Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 68.

Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 61.

Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 54.

Actor Thomas Jane is 51.

TV host Clinton Kelly is 51.

Singer James Blunt is 46.

Actress Drew Barrymore is 45.

