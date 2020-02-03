Today in history: On that date in 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash in Iowa

Today is Monday February 3rd, the 34th day of 2020.

The year still has 332 days.

Today’s highlight in history:

On February 3, 1959, rock and roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

On this date:

In 1690, the Massachusetts Bay Colony issued the first paper money in America to fund a military expedition to Canada.

In 1877 the song “Chopsticks”, written by 16-year-old Euphemia Allen under the pseudonym Arthur de Lulli, was deposited in the British Museum under the title “The Celebrated Chop Waltz”.

In 1913, the 16th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provided for federal income tax, was ratified.

In 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany. On the same day, an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a submarine off Britain after the crew were allowed to board lifeboats.

In 1930, the United States Chief Justice William Howard Taft resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)

During the Second World War, the US transport ship SS Dorchester, which transported troops to Greenland, sank in 1943 after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea. Of the more than 900 men on board, only 230 survived. (Four army captains on board gave up their life jackets to save others and died with the ship.)

In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 gently landed on the moon as the first artificial object.

In 1969, the inventor of Candid Camera, Allen Funt, and his family were on an Eastern Airlines flight that was hijacked to Cuba. (Fellow travelers who recognized Funt thought the whole thing was a stunt for his TV show.)

In 1988, the US House of Representatives handed President Ronald Reagan a heavy defeat and rejected his request for new aid of $ 36.2 million for the Nicaraguan Contras with 219-211 votes.

In 1991 the rate for a first class stamp rose to 29 cents.

In 1994, the Space Shuttle Discovery started with Sergei Krikalev, the first Russian cosmonaut to fly on a US spacecraft.

In 1998, Texas executed 38-year-old Karla Faye Tucker for the murder of two people in 1983; She was the first woman to be executed in the United States since 1984. A US Navy plane cut the cable of a ski gondola in Italy. The car crashed several hundred meters deep and killed all 20 people inside.

Ten years ago:

A suicide bomber killed seven people in northwest Pakistan, including three U.S. soldiers. Motivation spokesman James Arthur Ray was arrested for manslaughter after three people died following a sweat lodge ceremony he conducted in northern Arizona in October 2009. (Ray was convicted of three negligent murders and spent almost two years in prison.) Frances Reid, 95, died in Los Angeles.

Five years ago:

At an intersection in Valhalla, New York, an evening commuter train with 750 people crashed into an off-road vehicle and killed the driver of the vehicle and six people on the train. A video posted on militant websites allegedly showed a Jordanian pilot captured and burned to death by the Islamic State group.

A year ago:

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13: 3 in the lowest-ever Super Bowl and only one touchdown. Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage was arrested in Georgia by immigration officials, who said it was one targeted surgery because of his expired visa. The rapper is a British citizen who moved to the United States at the age of seven. (21 Savage spent ten days in a South Georgia internment camp before he was released.) The plane wreck with footballer Emiliano Sala was found two weeks later by radar across the English Channel; Sala and the pilot were both killed.

Today’s birthdays:

Former Senator Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., Is 87. Famer’s Fran Tarkenton soccer hall is 80. Bridget Hanley actress is 79. Blythe Danner actress is 77. Famer Bob Griese’s soccer hall is 75. The singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 73. Singer Melanie is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actress Pamela Franklin is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 64. Actor Thomas Calabro is 61. Rock musician / Author Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 61. Keith Gordon is 59. Michele Greene is 58. Matraca Berg is 55. Maura Tierney is 55. Warwick Davis is 50. Elisa Donovan is 49. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 44. The actress Isla Fisher is 44. Musician Grant Barry is 43. Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 42. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 38. Actor Matthew Moy is 36. Rapper Sean Kingston is 30. Actor Brandon Micheal (cq) hall is 27.

Thought for today:

“Your friend will fight with you.” – Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian writer (1918-2008).

Source: The Associated Press

