Today in history: On this day in 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry and killed all seven crew members

Today is Saturday February 1st, the 32nd day of 2020.

The year still has 334 days.

Today’s highlight in history

On February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry and killed all seven crew members: Commander Rick Husband; Pilot William McCool; Payload commander Michael Anderson; Mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.

On this date:

In 1790, the United States Supreme Court met for the first time in New York. (However, since only three of the six judges were present, the court resigned until the next day.)

In 1862 the poem “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Julia Ward Howe appeared in Atlantic Monthly.

The opera “La Boheme” by Giacomo Puccini was premiered in Turin in 1896.

During the Second World War, Voice of America broadcast its first program to Europe in 1942 and directed it through the facilities of the British Broadcasting Corp. continue in London.

During the Second World War, one of America’s most decorated military units, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, which consisted almost entirely of Japanese-Americans, was approved in 1943.

In 1960, four black college students began a meeting protest at the Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they were denied service.

In 1962, the Ken Kesey novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” was first published by Viking Press.

During the Vietnam War, the South Vietnamese chief of police pointed a gun at a Viet Cong officer in a scene captured by news photographers in 1968. Richard M. Nixon announced his offer to be named Republican President.

In 1979, the Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was received turbulently in Tehran when he was in exile for almost 15 years.

In 1982 “Late Night with David Letterman” premiered on NBC.

In 1991, 34 people were killed when an incoming US plane crashed on a commuter plane on a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.

In 1994, Jeff Gillooly, Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, pleaded guilty in Portland, Oregon, for a 24-month sentence (he served six) and $ 100,000 for participating in the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan had paid fine.

Ten years ago:

President Barack Obama unveiled a billion-dollar spending plan in which he pledged to step up efforts to tackle high unemployment and urged Congress to quickly approve new job creation efforts that would bring the deficit to a record 1.56 trillion Would increase US dollars.

Five years ago:

Interception at the goal line by rookie Malcom Butler secured the New England Patriots a 28:24 win against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

A year ago:

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker took part in the 2020 presidential election and urged Americans to unite in a time of bitter polarization. Democratic allies urged Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign after a racist image emerged from his 1984 medical school yearbook page. (After Northam initially confirmed that he could be seen in the photo, he denied that he was pictured, but admitted to wearing a black face as a young man.) The Trump administration said the US was pulling out of a nuclear weapons contract Russia back from 1987 and accused Russia of violating the treaty by using prohibited rockets. American skier Lindsey Vonn announced that she would retire from the ski race after the upcoming World Cup in Sweden.

Today’s birthdays:

Actor Stuart Whitman is 92. Singer Don Everly is 83. Actor Garrett Morris is 83. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 81. TV personality singer Joy Philbin is 79. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 77. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. is 76. The rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70. The blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 69. The actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy (MOO’-mee) is 66. The rock singer Exene Cervenka is 64. Actor Linus Roache is 56. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 55. Country musician Dwayne Dupuy (Ricochet) is 55. Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 55. Lisa Marie Presley is 52. Comedian actor Pauly Shore is 52. Actor Brian Krause is 51. Jazz The musician Joshua Redman is 51. The rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 51. The actor Michael C. Hall is 49. The rock musician Ron Welty is 49. The rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 45. The roots rocker Jason Isbell is 41. Country singer Julie Roberts is 41. Actor Jarrett Lennon is 38. Rock singer musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 37. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 34. Actress singer Heather Morris is 33. Actress and mixed martial artist RondaRousey is 33. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 26.

Thought for today:

“It is the tragedy of the world that nobody knows what he does not know – and the less a man knows, the more certain he is that he knows everything.” – Joyce Cary, English author (1888-1957).

Source: The Associated Press

