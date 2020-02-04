“Today” made Karl make a Hannibal-Lecter impression for some reason

It takes a very special, maybe broken brain to make breakfast television on a regular basis. So all the absolutely boiled shit they fill the early hours of the morning with a certain amount of sag. But that too has its limits and this really crazy Today Promo feature Karl Stefanovic as Hannibal Lecter, everything is clearly beyond that.

Today’s producers have occupied Karl and Peter for reasons I can never fully understand Ally Langdon as Dr. Lecter and Clarice Starling in a promo for the show’s restarted hosting program in 2020.

The parallels are that Dr. Lecter was a fictional cannibalistic serial killer who fled prison after plunging into a cop’s skull with his own night stick while Karl once said some nasty things about his bosses behind an Uber.

Equal. These two things? They are the same thing.

Breakfast TV is juicy! ???? # 9Today pic.twitter.com/w1jpVsuTbg

– The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 3, 2020

What the hell was that? “Breakfast television is juicy” what that means anyway. Why did Edit in Karl make those goddamn FACES while spawning those words on the screen? Why everything. Why.

Everything that has this head should be illegal with all rights. That is my truth

Karl’s face when the world record chili pie is really that hot.