Today’s Show staff has hired the Chinese coronavirus, replacing co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker with them for temporary release, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced on Monday.

“Personal note, for this program: Last night we learned that a colleague of us on the third hour of” Today “tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus novel,” Guthrie announced:

Last afternoon we learned that a colleague in the 3rd hour today was positive for COVID-19.

With great caution, Craig and Al take the morning as we map out the close contacts of the colleague.

Due to that and due to an “abundance of caution”, Melvin and Roker’s hosts took the morning off so the network could “track their contacts, see what happens with them,” continued Guthrie, who added that everyone two “feel good.”

“We are committed to keeping you posted. Both are OK right now. They feel good. But caution is on the agenda,” he said.

NBC News chairman Noah Oppenheim also released a statement to the employees.

We found out that a current employee based at 30 Rockefeller Plaza who works at 9am has been tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). We are fully supporting our colleague, who has mild symptoms and is receiving medical attention, and I know you are joining me in sending us the best we can for a speedy recovery.

As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our equipment, which includes multiple deep cleaning of our offices, control room and Study 1A.

In addition, we are identifying employees who were close to the affected employee and, even though not required by the NY Health Department, ask those who have close contact to self-isolate.

The news comes when networks make key changes as concerns about coronavirus tissue become greater. CBS News closed its doors in New York during a thorough cleanup last week after two employees hired the virus:

According to the network, workers are being asked to work remotely for the next two days and broadcast broadcasts. For example, “CBS This Morning” will originate in Washington on Thursday and Friday as New York offices are cleaned.

People who came in contact with sick employees will be asked to quarantine for the next two weeks, said CBS News chair Susan Zirinsky in a note to staff.

“At this time, we expect the offices to be open Monday,” Zirinsky wrote.

…

Meanwhile, The Associated Press and NBC News announced plans for work at home on Wednesday as concerns about the global pandemic grew.

CNN, along with the National Democratic Committee (DNC), also made key changes to the Democrats’ debate on Sunday, keeping it in the study’s capital more than in Arizona, as previously planned. No audience was present.