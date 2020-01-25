Today’s everyday life indicates the approaching rain

BATON ROUGE –

Perhaps you saw this atmospheric phenomenon today that looks like a rainbow ring around the sun or moon. These are called halos, a ring or light that forms around the sun or moon when the sun or moon light breaks off ice crystals that are in a thin veil of cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white right, although it can sometimes be colored.

A 22-degree atrium is the most common type of atrium observed and consists of hexagonal ice crystals with diameters of less than 20.5 micrometers. Light experiences two refractions when it passes through an ice crystal, and the extent of the bend depends on the diameter of the ice crystal.

A 22-degree atrium is created when light falls on one side of the columnar shape of the ice crystal and emerges on the other side. The refraction occurs twice, once when entering the crystal and again when exiting.

The two refractions of light bend the light 22 degrees from its original path to earth and create a ring of light that is observed at 22 degrees around the sun or moon.

There is an old weather that says: “A ring around the moon will soon mean rain”. This saying is true because high cirrus clouds usually come before a storm or rain. The same goes for the sun, because it’s about timing. Look at the moon this morning and you might see one!