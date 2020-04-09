Todd Chrisley Announces ‘Released’ After Fighting Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is the latest flood to get acquainted with their coronavirus history.

On Wednesday, his podcast featured Chris Concess, a reality star and his wife. Julie Chrisley about his positive diagnosis and recovery journey

Can we talk about this bitch called “Corona”? I have been fighting for the crown for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half years with a fever of 100 to 103 degrees (fever), which is the worst thing in the world for me.

The 51-year-old explained.

‘I hope to get better day by day, but as of today, I haven’t covered all the cylinders. I’m almost 75 to 75 percent alive than usual, but the last 25 percent will kick my ass. “

Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley He shared more about his father’s diagnosis Instagram mail on Wednesday. Offer more information about the time he spent Vanderbilt University Medical Center A 22-year-old in Nashville:

“When Dad started to get sick, I was immediately worried … he and I said a few days later my mom and I went to the emergency room … he came in and showed signs of COVID-19, so they tested him.”

Miz Chrisley also tried to come up with any contentious issues about how Chrisley was able to try out the Best Star. As you have seen and / or heard, many people believe it has been destroyed, so other people have not been able to do so in order to test for the virus. Savannah wrote:

“People have said before, ‘OH ONLY YOU CAN DO IT, YOU CAN DON’T DO IT’ … … DON’T DO IT!” He went to the emergency room like the others (you). After the test, he returned home and was locked up in his bedroom for a week, and then the test came back … FOR … when we read that my mother and I were heartbroken.

After Savannah’s symptoms “got worse,” Todd said, “I can’t fight it anymore.” Julie took him to the emergency room. Chrisley Atlanta left the post to thank her sister Kim Zolchiak-Biermann to family leaders

“And you … @kimzolciakbiermann was also in the midst of all this! If she didn’t know … she was a nurse … so she gave me a lot of advice and calmed my nerves. “

Chrisley, the eldest at the time, also thought briefly about her father’s diagnosis. Lindsay Chrisley-Campbell – An experienced man who has seen a fair share of acting with his famous family – deliberately asked his father to let him know if he knew what was happening. slap him (below): You say! / (c) Lindsay Chrisley-Campbell / Instagram

Fortunately, Todd is doing better! Savannah updated her father’s profile on Instagram on Thursday.

“UPDATE: I broke my Instagram in the last post. Dad does home and nice things! He says he’s 75% better !! Because he’s been smart for the last two days … we know he’s definitely hanging out! 😂 A bad smile means never giving up ❤️ “

I’m happy to report that Todd is getting better.

