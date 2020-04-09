Todd Chrisley says He Recovered from ‘This Bitch’ Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley says the coronavirus “I made the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in the world” … and forced him to get his ass in an ER, stat !!!

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star revealed her diagnosis on Wednesday, and said she has been struggling with COVID-19 for 3 weeks. He said his treatment should take 4 days in the ER. He seems to have returned to decent spirits for similar reasons: He wrote his podcast, and mentioned the virus by asking, “Can we talk about this dog called a corona?”

He went on to reveal that he fought in high fevers – from 100-100 degrees – and added, “Hopefully, I get better every day, but for now, people, I haven’t clicked on all cylinders yet. maybe 70 to 75% of what I usually do, but that’s the last 25% kicking my ass. “

Todd’s daughter Savannah a lot of details were uncovered in an Instagram post that said, “I’ve never been scared of my life … After a day my mom and I were told to hurry up and take care of her.”

Savannah said Todd was later tested and returned home on his own quarantine. However, trying to change positive a week ago It seems as if things won’t get any better … Savannah said Todd finally woke up one Sunday and “She woke up mother saying she still needed to he’s going to the ER [because] he can’t handle it anymore. “

Todd’s gaze is tight, but Savannah urges his fans … “The point of me telling you all this is that you’re looking at it … EVERYTHING! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly … LOVING THE WORLD WORKING! Life is too short. “