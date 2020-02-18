COLUMBIA, SC – Clemson working again C.J. Spiller and USC quarterback Todd Ellis, two of the Palmetto State’s most popular soccer players, emphasize the South Carolina Athletic Corridor of Fame’s Induction Class of 2020.

Also getting enshrined are Limestone coach Gaylord Perry, Hilton Head infielder Dan Driessen, USC pitcher Ed Lynch, SC Condition basketball scorer Roberta Williams and Columbia defensive stop Peter Boulware. The 7 make 1 of the very best-at any time teams in the 60-calendar year historical past of the corporation.

The seven people will be permanently enshrined with the Palmetto State’s maximum athletic honor on Monday, May possibly 11 at the Columbia Metropolitan Conference Middle. Tickets (table of eight for $800) and plan sponsorships are readily available by securing a table from the SCAHOF business office at 803/779-0905. Payment and reservations ought to be made by Friday, April 10.

The SCAHOF Banquet and Ceremony is the major annual celebration of Palmetto Point out sporting activities stars below a person roof. The conventional Walk of Legends that introduces previous inductees is one of the event’s highlights. Additional information may be obtained at www.scahof.com.