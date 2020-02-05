Todd Gurley: Rams need to do ‘little things’ better to get back to Super Bowl

February 5 (UPI) – Almost exactly a year ago, the Los Angeles Rams were in the same position as the San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowl losers after a spectacular run through the NFC.

Todd Gurley said “little things” kept the Rams out of the playoffs this season.

Gurley refers to the complexity of the game, including blocking, defense, footwork, clean distance running, penalties, and general consistency.

The 2018 Rams were an offensive juggernaut that led the NFC in all insults and ranked in the top 5 for haste and overtaking – before being blocked by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Rams slipped in 2019 and finished 11th in points and 26th in a hurry. Gurley managed the Pro Bowl three times in its first four seasons, but failed to hit 1,000 rushing yards at a career low of 223 in 2019, McVay’s three seasons with the franchise.

“Hopefully the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are not doing as well as last year (next season),” said Gurley, who was at Gatorade’s Bolt24 studio before the Miami Super Bowl LIV. “We have to focus on the little things. We still have a successful season behind us, but we just have to do a little better.”

Ram’s quarterback Jared Goff threw ten times fewer touchdown passes in 2019 than in 2018 and threw 16 career interceptions at the same time. Goff made a league high 626 times, while the Rams only had 401 carry, showing the team’s lack of offensive balance. In 2017 and 2018, the Rams made an average of only 86.5 more attempts to overtake than rush attempts.

“It’s not something we can’t do or don’t know how to do,” said Goff at his season-end press conference. “The answers are there. We just have to execute consistently.”

The defense of the Rams was inconsistent in 2019, allowing 30 points or more in five games and at least 44 points in three games. A loaded NFC West also made it difficult to return to the postseason, as the 49ers climbed into the Super Bowl and the Seahawks also stamped their playoff ticket.

The Rams (9-7) were the only team with a winning record that missed the playoffs.

“Obviously, this is a little different than in the past few years,” McVay told reporters. “I will never apologize. I am definitely looking forward to learning from all the things that came with this season.”

Gurley said he is looking forward to playing in the new SoFi stadium, which should be ready for the start of the regular 2020 season. The Rams said the plant was 85 percent complete by the end of January.

The NFC West franchise has been playing regular seasonal games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since moving from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.

The Rams have been between 33 and 15 since the 34-year-old McVay took over the team in 2017. He said he needed to figure out what the Rams would have to do next season to be more consistent.

“It’s great to be able to play for a coach like him,” said Gurley. “He’s a great coach and he’s offensive.”

Gurley said he takes part in the Super Bowl every year, but the Rams need to do more of those little things right if he wants to play next. Super Bowl LV will take place on February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.