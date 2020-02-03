Todd Sadowski celebrates 20 years at FOX43 today!

Todd joined FOX43 on February 3, 2000 as a sports reporter. His first assignment that day was a Hershey Bears game. In 2004 he became FOX43’s sports director and has led the sports team ever since.

If you do business in this business, you can get to some exciting places. Nobody knows that better than Todd. For the past 20 years, Todd has covered the three super bowls, caught fly balls and run marathons. He has reported on the sidelines of every local high school soccer game and visited children in school to talk about everything related to sports and television. Once Evan Forrester even looked him in the face on live television. Of all the great sports moments that Todd reported, it was his greatest privilege to tell and meet the stories of all the great people from Central PA.

So for 20 years! We can’t wait to see what’s coming in the next 20.