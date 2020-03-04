toddler-dies,-8-wounded-in-west-lawn-fire

A one-year-aged girl died Wednesday following a hearth gutted a house in West Lawn on the Southwest Facet that also wounded eight other persons, which include an toddler and an additional toddler.

The fireplace started off about 12 a.m. in the attic of a one household house in the 6000 block of South Kenneth Avenue, police explained. Eight people were taken to Christ Healthcare Middle in Oak Garden.

The 1-12 months-old female was pronounced useless at the medical center immediately after suffering from smoke inhalation, police said, whilst a 2-calendar year-previous woman was in crucial condition.

A 5-month-outdated was also hospitalized in vital affliction, in accordance to Chicago Fireplace Office spokesman Larry Langford. A 12-calendar year-aged boy and 14-calendar year-old female had been in superior issue and went to the healthcare facility for observation.

A 31-year-outdated male and a 22-12 months-previous lady were critically injured, Langford stated. Two gals, 40 and 28, were in fantastic problem.

The residence experienced working fireplace detectors, but the escape was blocked, Langford mentioned.

The hearth appears to have been accidental, law enforcement claimed. The CFD Office of Fireplace Investigations is investigating.