Toddler finds lost “daddy doll” at Georgia airport

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) – A toddler found his “daddy doll” at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport on Saturday after losing it during a flight.

The “papa doll” belongs to Kenley, 18 months old, from Beaufort. He represents his father, who is a Marine and is deployed abroad. The doll has a voicemail inside that says “Hi Kenley! I love you! Whenever Kenley squeezes him.

Kenley’s mother Arielle Britton says her daughter carries the doll everywhere with her. This week, however, Kenley’s “daddy doll” got lost on a Delta flight between Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta. Britton said she didn’t realize the doll was missing until she and Kenley were already on their next flight.

“I realized we didn’t have it, so I told the flight attendant about it, and she contacted the door,” said Britton. “Things started to roll from there.”

Britton said she posted an article on the lost doll on Facebook. A friend then shared it on Twitter, where it drew viral attention.

Delta searched high and low and finally found “daddy doll” on Friday!

The airline decided the doll was far too special to send by mail, so the “daddy doll” flew in style to Sav / HHI, the airport closest to Britton’s house.

Kenley and the “papa doll” were reunited on Saturday. Two Delta employees returned the doll to Kenley and surprised her with a plush Delta plane and American flags.

Britton says she is relieved and says Kenley has had trouble sleeping since Wednesday without a “daddy doll”. However, she says that watching complete strangers step up and help her daughter over the past few days has been extremely inspiring.

“Regardless of whether it happened or not, we were just thankful and blessed to see how everyone got together,” said Britton.

A New England woman contacted Britton, made a brand new “daddy doll” and mailed it to South Carolina in less than an hour and a half.

“Social media can be used for such terrible things, and everyone has used it for good,” said Britton.