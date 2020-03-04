toddler-killed,-7-wounded-in-west-lawn-hearth

A toddler was killed Wednesday right after a fireplace in West Lawn on the Southwest Side that also wounded seven other men and women, like an toddler and a different toddler.

The fireplace went up about 12 a.m. in the attic of a single-family members residence in the 6000 block of South Kenneth Avenue, Chicago law enforcement reported. 8 folks were taken to Christ Professional medical Heart in Oak Garden.

A 1-yr-outdated girl was pronounced dead at the clinic following struggling from smoke inhalation, law enforcement mentioned, even though a 2-12 months-aged woman was in essential condition. Two boys, 12 and 14, ended up in great issue and went to the hospital for observation.

Chicago fire officers also mentioned a 5-month-previous infant was in serious situation.

A 30-yr-aged gentleman and a 27-year-outdated woman were critically injured, police said. An additional grownup was taken to the hospital for observation, while two far more grownups refused medical treatment.

The fire appears to have been accidental in character, law enforcement reported.