Toddler reunited with lost “Papa doll” at Georgia Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A toddler was reunited with his “papa doll” at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport on Saturday after losing her on a flight.

The “Papa doll” belongs to the 18 month old Kenley from Beaufort. It shows her father, who is a marine and is deployed abroad. In the doll there is a voice box with the inscription “Hi Kenley! I love you! “Every time Kenley pushes it.

Kenley’s mother, Arielle Britton, said her daughter had the doll with her everywhere. This week, however, Kenley’s “Daddy Doll” was lost on a Delta flight from Hartford, Connecticut to Atlanta. Britton said that she didn’t notice the doll was missing until she and Kenley were already on their next flight.

“I noticed we didn’t have it, so I told the flight attendant and she contacted the gate,” Britton said. “Things started to roll from there.”

Britton said she posted on Facebook about the lost doll. A friend later shared it on Twitter, where it received viral attention.

Delta searched up and down and finally found the “Daddy Doll” on Friday.

The airline decided that the doll was too special for the mail, so the “Papa Doll” flew in style to Sav / HHI, the closest airport to Britton’s home airport.

Kenley and “Daddy Doll” were reunited on Saturday. Two Delta employees brought the doll back to Kenley and surprised her with a stuffed Delta plane and American flags.

Britton says she is relieved and Kenley has had trouble sleeping since Wednesday without her “dad doll”. However, she said it was very inspiring to watch completely unknown people helping her daughter in the past few days.

“Regardless of whether it happened or not, we were just grateful and blessed to see how everyone got together,” said Britton.

A woman from New England grabbed Britton, made a brand new “daddy doll” and got it in one hour and a half to South Carolina by mail.

“Social media can be used for such terrible things and everyone has used it forever,” said Britton.

