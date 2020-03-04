[Toddler uncovered gun, shot himself: Columbia Law enforcement]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Columbia Law enforcement Department are continue to wanting into a capturing at the Colony Residences on Tuesday afternoon that left a toddler critically injured.

Officers with the Specific Victims Device say the incident happened just prior to five p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the 3-year-outdated was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was unresponsive.

Based on preliminary data, SVU investigators consider the child received access to a loaded firearm in a bed room of the apartment creating the gun to discharge.

Officers have recovered the gun and are working to determine its origin and how it arrived to be in the home unsecured, officials say The child’s 22-yr-aged mom was only other human being inside the home at the time of the taking pictures.

CPD officers would like to remind citizens about secure firearm storage .